Boeing finds flaws in fuselage of some Dreamliners; 8 aircraft affected
Published: 29 Aug 2020 03:41 AM BdST
Boeing Co said on Friday that some airlines operating its 787 Dreamliners have removed eight jets from service after the planemaker identified two distinct manufacturing issues in the fuselage section.
The planemaker said it was conducting a review to find the root cause and has notified the US Federal Aviation Administration.
"We immediately contacted the airlines that operate the eight affected airplanes to notify them of the situation and the airplanes have been temporarily removed from service until they can be repaired," Boeing spokesman Peter Pedraza said.
Aircraft for United Airlines, Singapore Airlines and Air Canada are impacted by the impromptu grounding, aviation publication Air Current, which first reported the news, said.
United Airlines said it has one of the Dreamliners and the jet is not in service, while Singapore Airlines said one of its Boeing 787-10 aircraft was affected by the technical issue.
"The aircraft is not in service and we will work closely with Boeing on a solution," a Singapore Airlines spokesperson told Reuters.
Air Canada did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.
