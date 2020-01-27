Sajjadul Hasan named new Biman chairman
Sajjadul Hasan, a former secretary to the Prime Minister's Office, has been named the new chairman of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.
Joint Secretary to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mosharraf Hossain confirmed the development on Monday.
He replaces Air Marshal Md Enamul Bari, who ran his term as chairman.
Sajjadul's appointment caps an overhaul of the national flag carrier's executive body, said Mosharraf.
But no other changes have been to Biman's board of directors, he added.
