Biman to add two more Boeing aircraft, says Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Sep 2019 12:12 AM BdST Updated: 18 Sep 2019 12:12 AM BdST
Biman Bangladesh Airlines is lining up two more Boeing aircraft to add to its fleet, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has revealed.
Speaking after the inauguration of the flag carrier's fourth Dreamliner 'Rajhangsha' on Tuesday, Hasina said, "Three more Dash planes are coming soon. But we have found out that Boeing are looking to sell two planes quickly."
Apart from these, plans to purchase two cargo planes are also in the works, said the prime minister.
"We will set up a cargo village in order to facilitate exports."
In 2008, Biman signed an contract with American airplane manufacturer Boeing for the purchase of 10 aircraft following which, four 777-300 ERs, two 737-800s and three 787-8 Dreamliners have been delivered to the flag carrier.
Hasina urged Biman to look after its aircraft and provide a high quality of service to its passengers.
"I have one request. We have worked hard and spent a lot of money on buying the aircraft. Therefore, it falls on you (Biman) to sincerely look after them while ensuring high standards of service to passengers and earning their trust with your integrity."
