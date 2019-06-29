Biman adds another Boeing 737-800 jet to its fleet

The plane touched down at the Shahjalal International Airport in the early hours of Saturday, according to Biman's Deputy General Manager (Public Relations) Tahera Khandakar.

Hired for six years, it is the sixth Boeing plane to be leased by the national flag carrier from Kuwait's ALFACO Aviation Lease and Finance Company.

At present, Biman has 14 planes, including a Boeing 737-800, two Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners, four Boeing 777-300s, and three Dash 8s. Besides, two Boeing 787 Dreamliners purchased by Biman using its own funds are expected to arrive in July and September respectively.

In a bid to maintain flight schedules during the upcoming Hajj season, an Airbus, rented from AirAsia X Company, is expected to arrive at the airport at 6am on Friday, said Khandaker.

Another Airbus is scheduled to join the fleet next week. The two aircrafts with 375 seats each have been rented for 75 days.

The flights will operate from Jul 1 to Sept 20. Biman will use four Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft to operate Hajj flights at the time of the pilgrimage.