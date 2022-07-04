India's Maruti Suzuki to phase out pure petrol-powered cars in 10 years
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Jul 2022 12:45 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2022 12:45 PM BdST
Automaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd will phase out vehicles that run completely on petrol in seven to ten years, the Economic Times newspaper reported on Monday, citing a senior executive.
The move comes as Maruti, India's biggest car manufacturer, looks to update its product offerings in line with green targets set by the Indian government, the report said.
"In the next decade, we will convert all vehicles. There will be no pure petrol vehicles. They will either be electrified, or driven by CNG or bio-fuels," CV Raman, Maruti's chief technology officer, told the newspaper.
The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.
Maruti, which discontinued production of diesel vehicles in April 2020, has also said it will not launch an all-electric vehicle before 2025.
More stories
- Tesla hit by lawsuit over racial abuse
- Toyota unveils its first mass-market hybrid car for India
- Japan pushes to remove G7 zero-emission vehicle target
- Going electric means 'even more unique' cars: Ferrari
- Tesla leads in self-driving vehicle crashes: US regulator
- Pay more to import high-end vehicles
- Tesla continues China hiring event after Musk job warning
- Apple dives deeper with software for car dashboard
Recent Stories
- India's Maruti Suzuki to phase out pure petrol-powered cars in 10 years
- Tesla hit by new lawsuit alleging racial abuse against Black workers
- Toyota charts new course in India with its first mass-market hybrid car
- Ferrari to churn out gas guzzlers on its slow road to electric
- Japan pushes to remove zero-emission vehicle target from G7 statement, draft shows
- Ferrari says going electric means 'even more unique' cars
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh is gearing up to open its first river tunnel by the end of 2022
- Drastic fall in passenger numbers forces owners to cut Dhaka-Barishal launch fares
- Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on Jul 10
- Biman Bangladesh jets collide again at Dhaka airport
- War crimes fugitive Aminul Haque took several trips to Pakistan, RAB says
- Amin Hilaly, ‘missing’ real estate boss named in NSU graft case, is found in Savar
- Bangladesh’s exports climb to record $52bn in FY22
- Bangladesh state minister apologises for power cuts fuelled by gas shortage
- RFL Electronics gets $23m in British loans to boost manufacturing
- Lawyer defends ‘Tk 120m fees’ taken for settlement of Grameen Telecom cases