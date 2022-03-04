Sony, Honda join hands to develop and sell electric vehicles
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Mar 2022 03:18 PM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2022 03:18 PM BdST
Japan's Sony Corp and Honda Motor Co Ltd said on Friday they would pair up to develop and sell battery-powered electric vehicles, as the electronics maker furthers its ambitions to become a key player in next-generation automobiles.
The two companies said in a statement they would form a joint venture this year and aim to begin selling the first model in 2025.
Honda will be responsible for manufacturing the first model, while Sony will develop the mobility service platform, they said.
The presidents of both companies will hold a news conference in Tokyo at 5 pm on Friday.
Sony's Chief Executive Kenichiro Yoshida announced in January a plan to create a new company, Sony Mobility, saying it was exploring a commercial launch of electric vehicles.
Although its once-dominant position in consumer electronics has been eroded by Asian rivals like South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co, Sony still has an arsenal of sophisticated technology in areas such as sensors critical to autonomous driving.
The rapid shift to embrace electric vehicles around the world, stoked by a global push to slash carbon emissions, creates opportunities for tech companies to join the auto market since those vehicles are simpler to manufacture than cars carrying internal combustion engines.
At the same time, those tech companies face challenges of meeting rigorous safety regulations for vehicles, and making cars capable of withstanding sometimes difficult driving conditions.
- Sony, Honda pair up to develop electric vehicles
- Toyota stops production in Japan
- As automakers add technology to cars, software bugs follow
- This could be a critical year for electric cars
- Lucid Air: A fresh face with 500 miles to a charge
- Chip shortage not ending this year: Volkswagen
- Smart headlights are finally on their way
- VW sales hit 10-year low in 2021
- Sony, Honda join hands to develop and sell electric vehicles
- Toyota stops production in Japan after possible cyberattack at a supplier
- As automakers add technology to cars, software bugs follow
- Why this could be a critical year for electric cars
- Lucid Air: A fresh face with 500 miles to a charge, and horsepower to spare
- Volkswagen does not see chip shortage ending this year: Automobilwoche
Most Read
- Tania Joya: I was married to an Islamic State leader
- Russia pledges to ensure safe passage for Bangladeshi vessel from Ukraine port
- Bangladeshi seafarers move to safety with body of dead colleague as Russia besieges Ukraine
- Saudi crown prince says ‘do not care’ if Biden misunderstands him
- Ukraine and Russia agree on evacuation corridors as US punishes oligarchs
- Hadisur Rahman wanted to build his family a new house after sea voyage. That never happened
- Grameenphone to introduce eSIM in Bangladesh
- DDCL Managing Director Rafiquddin dies of COVID complications at 78
- Bangladesh to buy 30,000 tonnes of fertilizer from Russia as West imposes sanctions
- Zelensky says Russian troops are ‘confused children’ who don’t know why they are in Ukraine