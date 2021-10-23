BMW to phase out fossil-fuel burning engines from main plant by 2024
>> Reuters
Published: 23 Oct 2021 06:07 PM BdST Updated: 23 Oct 2021 06:07 PM BdST
BMW will stop making internal combustion engines at its main plant in Munich by 2024, its head of production said on Friday at a conference marking the start of production of its electric i4 model.
The ICE engines currently made in Munich will be produced in BMW's factories in Austria and the UK in future, production chief Milan Nedeljkovic said, though cars using the engines will still be assembled at the Munich plant.
Still, by 2023 at least half the vehicles produced in Munich would be electrified - either battery electric or plug-in hybrid, the company said.
BMW has set itself a target for at least 50 percent of new global car sales to be electric by 2030, and CEO Oliver Zipse said at a conference last week the company would be ready with an all-electric offering if any market banned ICEs by then.
The i4 battery-electric car was made on a joint assembly line with ICE and hybrid models such as the BMW 3 Series Sedan and Touring, the company said, a shift that cost 200 million euros ($233 million) of investment in production infrastructure.
A similar mixed assembly line is already under way at the automaker's Dingolfing plant, which produces the BMW iX alongside hybrid and ICE models.
The new model will be prioritised in decision-making over where to allocate scarce chips, the plant chief Peter Weber said. The company was well-stocked in other raw materials, Nedeljkovic added.
BMW has previously said it expects to produce 70,000 to 90,000 fewer cars than it could have sold this year because of the chip shortage that has plagued automakers worldwide.
It also committed to reducing emissions from transport logistics at the Munich plant, the company's biggest, to zero in the next few years, without giving a specific date.
This will be achieved by making greater use of rail transport and battery-powered trucks to transport vehicles in and around the plant, it said.
- Xiaomi to mass produce its own cars in 2024
- Tesla's Musk dials into Volkswagen executive conference
- Rocking down to Electric Avenue? Good luck charging your car
- Gas shortages awaken Britain to truck drivers
- Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up
- Rural America’s roads might resemble Cuba in 20 years
- Ford to stop making cars in India
- Nepal’s electric motorbike woos petrol purists
- Xiaomi CEO says firm to mass produce its own cars in H1 2024
- Tesla's Musk dials into Volkswagen executive conference
- Rocking down to Electric Avenue? Good luck charging your car
- Gas shortages awaken Britain to some crucial workers: Truck drivers
- Electric supercars need to lose weight, power up and cool down
- Rural America’s roads might resemble Cuba in 20 years
Most Read
- Bangladesh suspends decision to block fake, illegal mobile phones
- Three-wheelers, prone to accident, ply highways despite ban
- RAB arrests key suspect in Rangpur arson attacks on Hindu homes
- Protesters demand law to protect religious minorities after anti-Hindu attacks
- Iqbal Hossain, key suspect in anti-Hindu violence, taken to Cumilla
- South Korea to reopen visas for Bangladeshis on Sunday
- Alec Baldwin says heart is 'broken' after fatal movie set shooting; police investigating
- Communal attacks: Protesters occupy Shahbagh demanding justice, accountability
- Enter the Zuckerverse? Social media churns with new names for Facebook
- India’s COVID vaccine exports resume – but others must step up to vaccinate the world