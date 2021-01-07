Navana brings Toyota’s all-new Corolla Cross SUV to Bangladesh

For the very first time in Bangladesh, Navana held the launch using augmented reality, the company said in a statement.

The new crossover symbolises dignity urban vogue, a new type of SUV that combines sturdiness in the exterior, and utility in a manner that, “we hope will exceed customer expectations”, the statement said.

Hamdur Rahaman Simon, operative director of Navana, hosted the launch. The history of Corolla, its 12 generations and how the concept of Corolla Cross came into being were presented at the event.

Corolla Cross combines Toyota’s signature “QDR” (Quality, Durability and Reliability), with style and functionality.

This Corolla Cross Hybrid “realises Toyota’s vision of sustainable mobility”. In addition to its hybrid technology, the Corolla Cross also features Toyota’s most advanced car technology today- TNGA- Toyota’s New Global Architecture.

Yasuhiro Miura, general manager of Toyota Tsusho Asia Pacific, joined the event from Singapore to discuss “the most-awaited” crossover of the Toyota line up.

Hamdur and Toru Mori, chief representative and general manager, Toyota Tsusho Corporation, who came all the way from Japan, unveiled the Corolla Cross.

A short discussion was held to review the exterior and interior of this model in brief. A second session was held, focusing on the in-depth product demonstration, where the host was accompanied by Lutful Karim.

The new crossover of Toyota has a “very commanding identity and striking design.“

“The interior is purely elegant and will give any rider an exceptional ride experience. Nevertheless, the Corolla Cross outlays a conscious performance and sustainable mobility, being fuel-efficient, environment-friendly and hassle-free.”

The virtual launching grabbed a huge audience, the company said.