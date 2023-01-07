Not interested in heroes, but in ordinary lives, says Nobel Prize-winning novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah

The work of Abdulrazak Gurnah, the British author who was born in Zanzibar and won the 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature, often deals with the lives of ordinary people struggling with the realities of colonialism, immigration and race.

“I am not interested in the lives of people who occupy the central stage and are written about in newspapers or something because they are already there,” said Gurnah during a session of the Dhaka Lit Fest, titled “A World without a Centre”, on Saturday.

“I think I’m so much more interested in the complications of ordinary life because that’s what most of us live and that’s where all the kinds of dilemmas and difficulties of being human play out, not on the big stage, not in the newspapers.”

The reason his books focus on these people is that he is interested in small lives and not due to an unprecedented commitment, he said.