How the identity of the black community and their reality shaped the art of Basquiat

The uniqueness of Basquiat’s work is apparent at first glance. The child-like drawing of figures and objects, the usage of vibrant, saturated colours, and what appears, at first, like a careless effort to depict abstract concepts, are hallmarks of his work. In his paintings, the multi-coloured hues articulate the collective identity of the black community in the US. The reality, thoughts, and perspectives embedded within the colours of Basquiat’s art show both his conscious and unconscious understanding of his society.



Basquiat has a reputation for criticising society in his work, but this is not true in all cases. Paintings like Aboriginal and Slave Auction explore resistance against colonial violence, but, in most of his paintings, Basquiat presents the reality of the situation instead of making an overt call to protest. Perhaps the mere depiction of certain ideas can be considered a form of protest. But can you protest something that you actively engage in? Is Basquiat protesting against drugs? Does the line blur if he spent thousands of dollars on cocaine and marijuana and died of a heroin overdose?