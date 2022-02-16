Final parts of graphic novel 'Mujib' hit the shelves

The ninth and tenth parts of the series on a young Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman were published on Tuesday, the month of the Language Movement.

The ninth part of the book contains various stages of the formation of the Awami League, meeting between Bangabandhu and Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy to form the ‘All Pakistan Awami Muslim League’ in Punjab of Pakistan and his acquaintance with different political leaders.

This part is named ‘Mission Punjab’.

Part 10 is titled ‘On the Way to Liberation’. This part covers imprisoned Sheikh Mujib falling ill and visiting Dhaka Medical College Hospital, the secret formation of 'All-Party Action Committee’ for the Language Movement, a hunger strike in jail, his deteriorating health, relocation outside Dhaka, release from jail, Awami League's victory in provincial elections and the Six Points movement.

Bangabandhu's arrival in Lahore by evading police on his way back through Delhi, Kolkata via Benapole to Khulna, reaching Tungipara by ship in disguise have been touched upon in this part.

‘Mujib’ is an initiative to transform ‘The Unfinished Memoirs’ written by Bangabandhu into a graphic novel with the aim to present the eventful life of Bangabandhu to the younger generation.

Shibu Kumar Shil, who edited the novel, said a lot of work has been made easier and many mistakes have been avoided with the help of Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The first part of the book was launched on Mar 17, 2015. It was, in fact, the first graphic novel of Bangladesh.

The Centre for Research and Information, or CRI, of the Awami League published ‘Mujib’ on the independence hero’s 95th birth anniversary, based on his unfinished autobiography.

An official launch event will be held next to the CRI stall at the book fair on Saturday.

The publishers are Bangabandhu’s grandson, CRI Trustee Radwan Mujib Siddique and State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid, who is also a trustee of the organisation.

Sheikh Mujib was born on Mar 17, 1920, at Tungipara in Gopalganj. Bangladesh emerged as an independent country in 1971 following a long struggle led by him.

He began writing his autobiography at the request of his wife and comrades while being held in the Dhaka Central Jail in 1967. But the work remained incomplete.

Forty-four years later, that unfinished autobiography was published at the initiative of his elder daughter Hasina.

Shibu also said discounts will be on this title at the book fair. Students will be given a 40 percent discount if they buy all the parts together by presenting their ID.

More plans are in store for this graphic novel, he said, adding, "So far, three parts have been translated into English and two parts into Japanese. There are plans to translate it into French and Chinese in the future.”