Author Selina Hossain is appointed president of Bangla Academy
>> Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Feb 2022 08:54 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2022 08:54 PM BdST
The government has appointed pre-eminent author and novelist Selina Hossain as president of the Bangla Academy.
The public administration ministry announced her appointment for three years in a notice on Thursday.
Born in 1947, Selina received a number of awards, including Bangla Academy Literature Award, Ekushay Padak, and Independence Award.
Selina’s major works include novels “Hangor Nodi Grenade” and “Poka Makorer Ghor Basati”. Her works have been translated to many languages.
Also a writer of anthologies of essays and novels for children, Selina had founded Fareea Lara Foundation, a charity.
A former director of the Bangla Academy, she was appointed chairperson of Bangladesh Shishu Academy in 2014.
The post of president at the Bangla Academy fell vacant after the death of National Professor Rafiqul Islam, a scholar and cultural activist, in November last year.
