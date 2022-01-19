Author Qazi Anwar Hussain, writer of spy thrillers and creator of Masud Rana, dies at 85
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jan 2022 06:05 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2022 07:21 PM BdST
Author Qazi Anwar Hussain, writer of spy thrillers, detective fiction and adventure novels, and creator of beloved international espionage agent Masud Rana, has died at the age of 85.
He died while undergoing treatment at a Dhaka hospital, according to a Facebook post from his daughter-in-law Masuma Maimura.
Hussain was hospitalised several times after he was diagnosed with prostrate cancer last October.
“It came to an end with a brain stroke and heart attack,” Maimura wrote. “He had been on life support since Jan 10. Now, he has left us for good.”
Hussain’s body will be stored at the BIRDEM hospital on Wednesday and will be taken to his Segunbagicha home on Thursday morning, his cousin Qazi Rawnak Hussain told bdnews24.com. Later, he will be buried next to his mother at the Banani Graveyard after Asr prayers.
He was simultaneously a translator, publisher, screenwriter and singer. But Hussain was best known as the writer of Masud Rana novels.
Hussain is the son of Prof Qazi Motahar Hossain. He is survived by two sons and a daughter.
His wife Farida Yasmin died before him. She was the sister of famous musician Sabina Yasmin Farida.
