Award-winning fiction writer Bulbul Chowdhury dies of cancer at 73

The Ekushey Padak-winning writer breathed his last around 6 pm on Saturday at his home in Old Dhaka’s Banglabazar, said R Rafi Chowdhury, one of his sons.

Bulbul is survived by his wife and three sons.

His funeral prayers will be held at 9 am on Sunday at Banglabazar’s Shintala mosque.

His coffin will then be transferred to Bangla Academy for tributes at 11 am, which will be followed by another Namaz-e-Janaza. The site of his burial has not yet been decided, according to Rafi.

Rafi said his father was diagnosed with cancer six months ago and was under the supervision of Dr Sarwar Alam, professor of the oncology department of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.

The cancer gradually spread to his respiratory tract, but Bulbul could not be treated with chemotherapy as his physical condition did not allow it. So he was being treated at home in consultation with his physician.

Bulbul was born in Gazipur’s Dakkhinbagh village on Aug 16, 1948. The government honoured him with the Ekushey Padak award this year for his outstanding contribution to Bengali language and literature.

Besides writing fiction, Bulbul was also involved in journalism and worked with several newspapers of the country.

His notable books include Aparup Beel Jheel Nadi, Kahakamini, Tiyaser Lekhan, Achine Anchari, Maram Bakhani, Ei Ghore Lakshi Thake, Itu Boudir Ghor, Dakhina Bao, Gaogeramer Galpagatha, Prachin Gitikar Golpo, among others.

Apart from these, he wrote two autobiographies - Jiboner Ankibnuki and Atoler Kathakatha.

He received the Bangla Academy Literary Award, Humayun Qadir Memorial Award, Jasimuddin Memorial Award and others.