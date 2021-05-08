Da Vinci's 'Head of Bear' drawing seen fetching up to $16m
>> Reuters
Published: 08 May 2021 02:24 PM BdST Updated: 08 May 2021 02:24 PM BdST
A drawing of a bear's head by Leonardo da Vinci is seen fetching up to $16.7 million, potentially setting a record, when it heads to auction in July, Christie's said on Saturday.
Measuring 7 cm (just under 3 inches) squared, "Head of a Bear" is a silverpoint drawing on a pink-beige paper. The auction house says it is "one of less than eight surviving drawings by Leonardo still in private hands outside of the British Royal Collection and the Devonshire Collections at Chatsworth".
It will lead Christie's "Exceptional Sale" on July 8 in London with a price estimate of 8 million to 12 million pounds
($11.14 million - $16.71 million).
That could beat the 2001 sale for Da Vinci's "Horse and Rider" for more than 8 million pounds, a record for a drawing by the Italian Renaissance master, according to Christie's.
"I have every reason to believe we will achieve a new record in July for 'Head of a Bear', one of the last drawings by Leonardo that can be expected to come onto the market," Stijn Alsteens, International Head of Department, Old Masters Group, Christie’s Paris, said in a statement.
The drawing's ownership can be traced to British painter Thomas Lawrence and upon his death in 1830, it was passed to his dealer Samuel Woodburn. He sold it to Christie’s in 1860 for 2.50 pounds ($3.50), according to the auction house.
Its current owner has had it since 2008, it said.
"Head of a Bear" will go on display at Christie's in New York on Saturday, then in Hong Kong later in the month before going on show in London in June.
- Vinci's 'Head of Bear' drawing seen fetching up to $16m
- MoMA rethinks the art of the 1950s
- Holley’s life of perseverance, and art of transformation
- Mining robot stranded on Pacific Ocean
- Writing in Italian, Jhumpa Lahiri found a new voice
- Sanjena Sathian struggling with an idea
- 'Pain into beauty'
- Gorman’s poetry is dividing translators
- Da Vinci's 'Head of Bear' drawing seen fetching up to $16m
- Beyond abstract expressionism: MoMA rethinks the art of the 1950s
- Lonnie Holley’s life of perseverance, and art of transformation
- Mining robot stranded on Pacific Ocean floor in deep-sea mining trial
- Writing in Italian, Jhumpa Lahiri found a new voice
- Her book is about belonging. She’s struggling with the idea
Most Read
- Bangladesh halts daytime ferries as Eid travellers rush home defying virus lockdown
- Hifazat leader Noman Foyezi accused in Chattogram rape case
- Britain labels coronavirus ‘variant of concern’ linked to travel from India
- Bangladesh reports 37 new virus deaths, lowest daily count in 5 weeks
- Shimulia ferries swarm with Eid travellers as they head home in pandemic
- WHO gives emergency approval to first Chinese COVID-19 vaccine, Sinopharm
- China’s vaccine diplomacy just got a big win. But can the country deliver?
- ‘I wear mask when I see the police’: Dhaka transporters risk re-imposition of shutdown
- India posts record daily rise in COVID-19 deaths as case numbers surge
- Decision on Khaleda’s foreign trip for treatment after government approval: doctor