Bangla Academy names 10 winners of 2020 literature awards

Director General Habibullah Sirajee announced the names at a media briefing at Bangla Academy on Monday.

Actress Ferdausi will receive the award in the autobiography category while Samad, also the president of the National Poetry Council, won the prize for poetry.

The other winners are Imtiar Shamim (literary fiction), Begum Akhtar Kamal (essay/research), Suresh Ranjan Basak (translation), Rabiul Alam (drama), Anjir Liton( children’s literature), Sahida Begum (research on Liberation War), Aparesh Bandhopaddhaya (science fiction)and Muhammad Habibullah Pathan (folklore).

Although the awards are usually handed over by the prime minister on the opening day of the Ekushey Book Fair every year, the Bangla Academy authorities are yet to set a date for the award ceremony this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.