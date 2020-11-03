British-Bangladeshi artist Mukta Chakravarty's 'Canvas Story' aims to enhance cultural resilience
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Nov 2020 02:57 AM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2020 02:57 AM BdST
In essence, one's culture, traditions and language are the foundations on which their identity is built. It is, therefore, imperative to preserve, and promulgate this cultural heritage in order to prevent an identity crisis within a community, particularly one which is disconnected from its roots.
And it is no secret that in spite of its diverse culture and history, Bangladesh is known for doing precious little to project and promote its rich heritage among the young British-Bangladeshis, much less mainstream British society.
To that end, British-Bangladeshi painter Mukta Chakravarty has embarked on a solo art project to integrate Bangladesh's rich cultural heritage, dating back thousands of years, into the mainstream of Britain's art scene.
In collaboration with the Arts Council of England and the National Lottery, she has launched a six-month-long project, titled 'Canvas Story: Narrating British Bangladeshi cultural heritage to enhance cultural resilience', in London.
The project aims to exhibit the rich Bangladeshi cultural heritage to a wider audience while creating a cultural resilience among the British Bangladeshi diaspora.
It focuses on three aspects of British-Bangladeshi cultural heritage, namely 'Nouka Baich' (boat race), Manosamangol (a medieval Bengali epic) and 'Dol Utsab' (festival of colours).
On the contents of the project, Chakravarty said the three topics are a celebration of Bangladesh's enduring culture and traditions.
After researching on the subject matters, the artist incorporated its key elements into three paintings and wrote scripts for three short films to illustrate her work in an audio-visual format.
These will connect fine art, music and poetry to showcase the substance of Bangladeshi cultural heritage.
Additionally, researchers, academics and local public representatives, well-versed on the matter, will participate in six online seminars.
Each seminar will highlight the importance of cultural heritage in strengthening national and ethnic identity.
The three short films are set to premiere on the artist’s own social media handle, Mouni Mukta, on Nov 29, 2020, Jan 10 and March 8, 2021.
These will subsequently be archived on the website of diaspora organisation Mukto Arts.
Discussions are also being held to preserve the work on the archives of the British Library and the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) for posterity.
Asked why she chose to focus on British Bangladeshi cultural heritage, Chakravarty said she has long wanted to work on Bangladesh's culture.
At the same time, the tunes and melodies of the past continue to leave a lasting impact even today but many customs and cultural practices are eroding due to neglect, she added.
As a result, many young people of Bengali heritage, including those born and raised in Britain, are losing a sense of their cultural identity. This makes it vital to celebrate and reinforce the thousand-year-old aesthetic cultural heritage of Bengal.
Chakravarty believes the project will contribute to the progression of building 'one community living together', while reflecting and shaping the values, beliefs and aspirations of Bengalis.
The project follows Chakravarty’s month-long solo exhibition of 40 paintings, titled 'Triveni: The Rhythm of Water', in November, 2019, which garnered a warm reception.
In June this year, she also launched a virtual painting exhibition with live art in collaboration with the Arts Council of England.
- Publishers step up diversity efforts
- Artist finds voice after honing painting skill as soldier
- An undocumented writer defies the odds
- Elijah Pierce finds a spotlight at the right time
- An artist telling her deep truths
- East village, home of punks and poets
- A dance haven shuts out the world
- Louise Gluck wins 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature
Most Read
- Hindu homes attacked in Bangladesh over rumours about Facebook post
- Bangladesh police thwart Islamist groups’ march on French Embassy
- Haji Selim’s grip on Old Dhaka dormitory won’t slacken so soon
- Bangladesh Islamist group starts street protests over Muhammad cartoons; traffic chaos hits Dhaka
- Bangladesh to charge entry fee at Ratargul, a burgeoning tourist site
- Bangladesh posts 1,736 new virus cases, another 25 die
- Bangladesh not planning another lockdown amid fears of second coronavirus wave
- Bus driver, helper and supervisor to hang over death of NSU student Payel
- Indian troops kill top Kashmiri militant commander
- US whistleblower Edward Snowden seeks Russian passport for sake of future son