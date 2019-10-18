Prominent artist Kalidas Karmakar dies at 73

He was rushed to the capital’s Lab Aid Hospital in an unconscious state on Friday before doctors on duty pronounced him dead, said Dulal Chandra Gayen, assistant professor of drawing and painting department of the Dhaka University’s Faculty of Fine Arts.

The pioneering painter died before arriving at the hospital around 3pm, a duty manager of Lab Aid Hospital told bdnews24.com

Born in Faridpur in 1946, Kalidas completed a two-year pre-degree course at Institute of Fine Arts at Dhaka University.

He later graduated from Kolkata Government College of Fine Arts and Crafts in 1969. A recipient of the Ekushey Padak in 2018, Kalidas’ works have been displayed in at least 70 solo exhibitions across the world.

His body will be kept at BIRDEM Hospital until his daughters return from the US, said Prof Nisar Hossain.