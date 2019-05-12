Venice Biennale’s top prize goes to Lithuania
>> Farah Nayeri, The New York Times
Published: 12 May 2019 12:07 PM BdST Updated: 12 May 2019 12:07 PM BdST
An opera performance on an artificial beach, in which swim-suited performers break from sunbathing to sing warnings of ecological disaster, won Lithuania the top prize Saturday at the Venice Art Biennale, the world’s oldest and most high-profile international exhibition of contemporary art.
“Sun & Sea (Marina)” — presented by artists Lina Lapelyte, Vaiva Grainyte and Rugile Barzdziukaite — took the Golden Lion for best national participation at the Biennale, beating 89 other national pavilions.
This was the second successive time the prize has gone to a performance piece: In 2017, the winner was the German pavilion, for Anne Imhof’s haunting “Faust.”
Saturday’s other big prize, the Golden Lion for best participant in the Biennale’s central exhibition, was won by American artist and filmmaker Arthur Jafa. He showed a stirring 50-minute film, “The White Album,” in which he juxtaposes manifestations of white supremacy with portraits of white people he cares for and is close to. Jafa also showed a set of monumental sculptures of truck tires in chains.
“If I could have picked a list, I would’ve picked the same list,” said Catherine Wood, a senior curator specialising in performance at the Tate in London.
Wood said the Lithuanian pavilion had “this very clever way of framing people’s everyday activities and leisure” — lying on towels, playing board games, applying suntan lotion, chatting, reading — with a “quite powerful activist dimension” of warnings against ecological disaster and species extinction.
“It’s pedestrian movement meeting this overarching framework of a story that was joyful and melancholic at the same time,” she said.
The Lithuanian pavilion’s curator, Lucia Pietroiusti — who is curator of general ecology and live programmes at the Serpentine Galleries in London — encouraged museums to start thinking outside the box.
“The exhibition format is begging for a certain kind of opening up of possibilities,” she said. “We specialise so much, create these niches of specialism. Then we encounter these huge catastrophic situations like climate change or species extinction, and we need to find more ways to connect.”
©2019 New York Times News Service
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Venice Biennale’s top prize goes to Lithuania
- Cadet College Club Literary Society formed
- Notre-Dame: Revered artwork and relics threatened by fire
- Gay artist wants to change Poland, starting with one village
- Hemingway centre opens in Cuba to preserve writer's work
- Harnessing art and artists to bring Bangladesh and Sri Lanka closer
- bdnews24 publishing limited launches book on ‘most relevant’ Mashrafe
- Japanese Naomi Watanabe fell ‘in love with Bangla’
- Archaeologists in Pompeii find fresco of narcissus in ‘extraordinary’ condition
- MoMA to close, then open doors to more expansive view of art
Most Read
- Obaidul Quader to return to Bangladesh on May 15
- Gunmen storm five-star hotel in Pakistan, killing at least one
- New Zealand jails Bangladeshi couple for exploiting migrant workers at sweets shop
- HC prohibits sales of 52 ‘substandard’ food products
- Minor girl fighting for her life after being raped in Habiganj
- Hundreds of bodies, one nurse: Serial killer rattles Germany
- Attack on Mashrafe by doctors is ‘unacceptable’, State Minister Murad says
- In Myanmar, a former general repents
- Sehri and Iftar timings for Ramadan 2019
- Two Rohingya children die as hill collapses in Bangladesh refugee camp