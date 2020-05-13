Govt to pave way for seasonal fruits to hit markets during virus crisis
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 May 2020 04:01 PM BdST Updated: 13 May 2020 04:01 PM BdST
Bangladesh is exploring ways to ensure that its harvest of seasonal fruits such as mangoes and lychees reach the markets without a hitch during the countrywide lockdown over the coronavirus outbreak.
Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque will hold an online meeting with stakeholders, including local representatives, experts, fruit farmers, traders and wholesalers, to draw up plans in this regard at 11 am Saturday, according to a notice from the ministry.
Seasonal fruits, including mangoes and lychees, have already started hitting the market. The local administration has accordingly decided on dates for plucking specific varieties of mangoes in some of the northern districts, home to the highest number of orchards in the country.
Bangladesh has seen a rapid jump in coronavirus infections and deaths after the first cases were reported on Mar 8. The government enforced a nationwide shutdown of offices, schools and public transports in a bid to curtail the spread of the virus.
It has since prolonged the shutdown period in phases, most recently until May 16, with many officials now suggesting that a further extension is on the cards.
Most of workers from lower-income groups, including day and migrant labourers, lost their livelihoods during the lockdown.
The prevailing circumstances have been particularly worrying for traders of seasonal fruits, according to an official at the agriculture ministry.
Many fruit farmers have failed to sell their trees or in some cases, the entire orchard, to the traders. Those who bought an orchard are worried too.
Workers are filling up sacks with raw mangoes which will be parcelled to other areas for sale.
Fruits will be supplied across the country through the ‘government chain’ if necessary, he added.
Bangladesh produces 72 varieties of fruits, according to the government. It is the world's seventh-largest producer of mangoes, yielding 2,372,000 tonnes in the fiscal year 2018-19.
The production has increased at a rate of 11.5 percent during the last two decades while fruit consumption has doubled in the last decade.
