Home > Agriculture

Indian farmers feed strawberries to cattle as lockdown hits transport

  >>  Reuters

Published: 02 Apr 2020 02:14 PM BdST Updated: 02 Apr 2020 02:14 PM BdST

Previous Next
As hundreds of millions of Indians remain locked down to stem the spread of coronavirus, some of its cattle are getting treated to strawberries and broccoli that farmers are struggling to transport and sell in cities amid the three-week lockdown.

Demand for such premium farm produce typically jumps in the summer, but with India's farm supply chain in disarray, farmers are unable to get goods to market.

The sudden drop in demand is hurting millions of farmers in the world's second-most populous country, with coronavirus cases surging to more than 1,900 in India, while the death toll rose to 50 on Wednesday.

"Tourists and ice cream producers are the main buyers of strawberries, but there are no tourists now," said Anil Salunkhe, while feeding strawberries grown in his two-acre farm to his cows in Satara district, some 250 km (155 miles) south-east of Mumbai.

He was hoping to make 800,000 rupees ($10,600), but now has not even recovered the production cost of around 250,000 rupees, as it has become tough to transport produce to large cities.

A farmer feeds iceberg lettuce to his buffalo during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Bhuinj village in Satara district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, Apr 1, 2020. REUTERS

A farmer feeds iceberg lettuce to his buffalo during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at Bhuinj village in Satara district in the western state of Maharashtra, India, Apr 1, 2020. REUTERS

Munishamappa, a farmer near India's IT hub of Bengaluru, dumped 15 tonnes of grapes in a nearby forest after failing to sell them - he had spent 500,000 rupees on his crop.

He had even asked nearby villagers to come collect his fruit for free, but few turned up, he said.

Indian grapes are also exported to Europe, which has sharply cut purchases in the past few weeks as the virus takes a heavy toll there, said Dyanesh Ugle of Sahyadri Farms, the country's biggest grape exporter.

Growers of expensive flowers such as gerbera, gladioli and bird of paradise, meanwhile, are worried after weddings that typically generate the bulk of demand have gotten cancelled.

"In summer, I sell one flower for 15 to 20 rupees. Now nobody is willing buy even at 1 rupee," said Rahul Pawar, who owns a 2-acre flower farm, as he plucked flowers to dump them into a compost pit.

Another flower grower Sachin Shelar says the bulk of his earnings come from the summer season, but sales have stalled during this crucial period.

Ajay Jadhav, who relies on upmarket restaurants to sell basil, iceberg lettuce and bok-choy grown on his three acres, said his fellow villagers won't take away the vegetables even for free.

"I don't have a choice but to make manure out of these exotic vegetables," he said. "Rural folks don't even know the names of these vegetables. Forget about them cooking these."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Representational Image: A duck farm at Jashore’s Benapole in Bangladesh.

Expert rules out idea to use ducks to tackle locust

FILE PHOTO: A farmer works in a wheat field on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, Feb 1, 2018. REUTERS

Wettest monsoon could lift wheat output to record

French farmers block the ring road with their tractors in Paris, as they gather in the French capital protesting against low farm incomes and growing criticism of agricultural practices, France, Nov 27, 2019. REUTERS

Farmers clog highways in France

Govt introduces digital device for pest control

No industries leaving farming out: PM

Govt to procure Aman at Tk 26 per kg

FILE PHOTO: A bridge is decorated with the logo of a Bayer AG, a German pharmaceutical and chemical maker in Wuppertal, Germany Aug 9, 2019. REUTERS

Australian farmer sues Bayer over weedkiller

An iPad displays the pattern that a tractor will follow as it ploughs the field on a farm in Hollister, Calif, Aug 30, 2019. From equipment automation to data collection and analysis, the digital evolution of agriculture is already a fact of life on farms across the United States. The New York Times

How high tech is transforming agriculture

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.