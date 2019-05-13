Home > Agriculture

Frustrated farmer sets paddy plants ablaze to protest low price in Tangail

  MA Razzak, Tangail Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 May 2019 04:23 AM BdST Updated: 13 May 2019 04:23 AM BdST

A farmer has set his paddy field on fire in protest against low price in Tangail’s Kalihati.

“This pain (of low price) led me to set fire to ripe paddy,” the farmer, Abdul Malek Shikder, told bdnews24.com on Sunday.

Locals said he sprayed kerosene on a part of his field and set fire to ripe paddy at Bankina under Paikorha union.

The chairman of the union council, Azad Hossain, also confirmed that Malek had burned his paddy. 

The cost of growing paddy is more than Tk 500 per maund or 37.32kg while the grain is being sold at Tk 500 per maund, according to farmers in the area.

One of them, Shafiqul Islam, said it needs over Tk 1,000 finally to take the harvest home.

“But we are getting half the production cost. We are ruined this time,” he said.

Another farmer, Mizanur Rahman Majnu, distributed his paddy among lthe ocals for free.

Kalihati Upazila Agriculture Officer AM Shahidul Islam said the paddy farmers were counting up to Tk 3,000 in losses in per bigha (33 decimal) land.

He suggested raising subsidy and taking steps for more mechanisation of agriculture to help the farmers make up for the losses.

In the ongoing Boro season, farmers in Kalihati have grown paddy on a total of 18,530 acres of land and the harvest is bumper, according to Shahidul.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Farmer burns paddy to protest low price

A farmer tends to his organic vegetable plot in the Himalayan state of Sikkim, India. TRF/Athar Parvaiz via Reuters

Fully organic Sikkim wins prize

A labourer sprays pesticides on genetically modified cotton crops in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, India, October 17, 2017. Reuters

India farmers sow unapproved seeds

Thakurgaon farmers in 'blast' fear

Storm lashes mango harvest

FILE PHOTO -- Cobs of corn are held at a corn field in in La Paloma city, Canindeyu, about 348km (216 miles) northeast of Asuncion August 7, 2012. Corn export is second only to soybean export in Paraguay. Reuters

Toxin-producing fungus in US corn

Matia, an ‘incorrigible optimist’

Radha Mohan Singh visits Dhakeswari Temple

Draw youths to farming: India minister

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.