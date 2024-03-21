Eid style guide: Local designs shine with mix of modernity and tradition

Tamanna Afreen excitedly browses through local fashion outlets for her Eid outfit amidst the bustling crowds, her energy undiminished by the throng.

Drawn to the sarees and salwar kameezes by local brands, she felt these choices would make her Eid day special. A Dhaka University student, Tamanna believes that while Indian and other foreign clothes might be momentarily fashionable, local brands offered timeless elegance.

“I've been shopping for Eid from local brands for quite a while. I admire our designers' creativity. Fast-fashion items don't last, but local designs are crafted for longevity. I’m all for modern designs and unique themes in Eid fashion,” she said.

Banker Jui Akter also prefers local brands for Eid shopping for herself and her family, seeking out sarees, dresses, Punjabis, and children's wear all from Bangladeshi labels.