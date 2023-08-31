Rags not riches: Ghana drowns in Western castoffs

Many are also designer knockoffs from Asia.

Vendors and shoppers bend over mountains of old shirts and women's clothing as they haggle under the hot sun.

A year ago, Abena Essoun had a stall in the market selling second-hand blouses and skirts from London to office workers in Ghana. Now, she's part of a pressure group travelling across Europe to lobby for help tackling the waste crisis.

#StopWasteColonialism campaigners say the fashion industry, notorious for overproduction, has used second-hand markets in the Global South to dump its waste, and should pay a price.

Their call for reparations is part of a growing push by campaigners around the world to make companies and countries pay for the damage they do, be it environmental, social or financial. Victims of pollution, enslavement and persecution have all joined the clamour for recompense with varying success.

Essoun said she had shifted slowly from saleswoman to activist, fed up with the shoddy stock that London offloaded.

"Most have stains, or are torn with paint or oil stains; the other half is rags. I'd sell half and throw the other half away," said the 42-year-old mother of two.

"A lot of us borrowed money to buy these clothes we could not sell. We couldn't pay it back, and we're not making profit. It was a vicious cycle of debt, and something had to be done," she said.

It was that mounting anger among Kantamanto's 30,000-plus traders and the frustration of Ghana's waste management agency that propelled calls for rich nations to stop dumping rags dressed up as secondhand clothes, and pay for the damage caused by shipping their scraps south.

Kantamanto gets about 15 million items of clothing each week from North America, Britain and Asia and about 40% of it ends up as waste according to the Or Foundation.

FASHION REPARATIONS?

The root of the crisis, activists say, is overproduction driven by a frenzied fast-fashion market, where ever-changing trends spawn a nonstop cycle of cheap, mass-produced clothing.

According to Fashion United, a global fashion network, the apparel industry churns out 100 billion to 150 billion items annually, and production has doubled in the last two decades.