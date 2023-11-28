Gucci employees in Rome go on strike over creative office move

A few dozen employees at fashion house Gucci in Rome went on strike on Monday against the company's decision to move its design office from the Italian capital to Milan.

The decision, which the company communicated to unions in October, would involve transferring 153 of 219 employees to Milan, almost 500 kilometres (311 miles) to the north, by around March.

Labour union CGIL's regional office said Gucci's decision was not supported by objective reasons, making it hard not to think the real goal was to cut staff.