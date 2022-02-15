Bows dominate Herrera show at NY Fashion Week
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Feb 2022 11:56 AM BdST Updated: 15 Feb 2022 11:56 AM BdST
In his fifth year as creative director for Carolina Herrera, designer Wes Gordon continues to revamp the brand's signatures - and at his latest show on Monday during New York Fashion Week, the focus was on the use of bows as embellishments, sashes and even on accessories.
Gordon said the line is all about bravery and seizing the moment.
"The moment is right now for clothes that incorporate all of those elements. Our woman, I think, has stopped thinking of special occasions and then going to buy a dress for it. Instead she's buying special clothes and clothes that can turn any moment into an unforgettable occasion," explained Gordon.
Florals, fringe and ruffles were used delicately throughout the fall/winter 2022 collection on both ready-to-wear and evening looks.
Heart-shaped bodices on strapless gowns were a perfect fit for the Valentine's Day show.
Hues were bright and inspiring while denim was given an upscale flair with gold embellishments.
Anna Wintour, editor in chief of Vogue magazine, was a fan of the collection.
"I think it's wonderful to see such beautiful, dramatic and sensational evening clothes," she said of the presentation.
New York Fashion Week will end on Wednesday.
- Dior showcases gorgeous craftsmanship on Paris runway
- What was fashion doing at COP26?
- What to do with a multimillion-dollar megamansion?
- Is denim in an identity crisis?
- East European designers sashay onto the catwalks of high fashion
- Will 3D printing change sneaker culture?
- Climate activist walks in Louis Vuitton fashion show
- Making very short memories at Givenchy and Lanvin
Most Read
- Search panel publishes 322 names proposed for Election Commission
- Supreme Court upholds ‘status quo’ order on BFAA general secretary post
- Bangladesh records 19 deaths, 4,692 COVID cases in a day
- Bangladesh mulls hiring lawyer to overturn US sanctions on RAB
- Bangladeshi citizens over 12 can get vaccines without registration: health minister
- Shakib goes unsold in IPL 2022 mega auction
- Ukraine hints at concessions to Russia as Scholz heads to region
- Woman suspected in killing of 2 boys arrested after 8 years in Chattogram
- Government hopes to bring back Khairuzzaman soon, says Shahriar Alam
- SC to consider 16th amendment to constitution soon: law minister