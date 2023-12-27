AL’s Shanto faces a close contest with rebel candidate Shamim in Mymensingh-4

Late religious affairs minister principal Matiur Rahman had often faced difficulties in winning elections because of disputes in the Awami League's Mymensingh unit. He had once been dropped to make way for the Jatiya Party as part of a deal to share seats.
The Jatiya Party’s Raushon Ershad is not contesting the polls this time while the BNP has announced a boycott of the vote, but infighting has made the election complicated for Motiur’s son Mohit Ur Rahman Shanto, the Awami League candidate for Mymensingh Sadar.
Shanto’s main rival is businessman-cum-politician Aminul Haque Shamim, a vice president of the district Awami League who is running for Mymensingh-4 as an independent.
Shanto is the general secretary of the metropolitan unit, but Shamim’s brother and Mayor Ekramul Haque Titu is its president.
Titu has strong support among the ward councillors. He also has the backing of top leadership of the district unit.
The fate of the world's ninth slowest-moving divisional city, grappling with overcrowding, whether to have a suburb across the river or not, is now a political issue.
Mymensingh city is divided by a railway line stretching towards Jamalpur.
Shanto has expressed plans to "remove" the tracks and build flyovers to alleviate traffic congestion in the city.
Shamim has proposed constructing a suburb across the Brahmaputra River to address this issue.
A veteran political leader in Mymensingh, with over four decades of experience, said the contest will be a close one.
Human rights activist and poet Ali Yusuf anticipates a clash between 'economic' and 'organisational' forces in this election.
Former MP Delwar Hossain Khan Dulu, who had defeated Motiur in a mayoral race, has won the ticket of the Trinamool BNP, a breakaway party, for the general election.
The constituency of over 650,000 voters comprises the city corporation and 13 union councils.
Most of the areas other than the city are riverine char land, and the voters in these areas will determine the final results, according to local politicians.
Many heads of local government bodies in these areas have openly thrown their suppport behind Shamim.
Advocate Moazzem Hossain Babul, the general secretary of the Mymensingh district unit of AL, sought a nomination but did not succeed.
Asked why he switched from his previous political affiliation to support an independent candidate, he explained, “Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has given us the freedom to choose.”
“We want to show that 60 percent of the country's people have voted. So, I'm supporting my favourite candidate, Shamim, and working for his victory," Babul added.
Shahriar Mohammad Rahat, the convenor of Mymensingh District Jubo League, however, has put his trust in Shanto.
"We shouldn't give up our ideal symbol [boat]," said Rahat.
The rivalry between the Awami League factions has sowed fears of violence among the voters.
Abul Hasim, a voter in the city, expressed concern that they have started making offensive statements against each other.
"As voters, we desire a peaceful polling environment," he said.
Shanto said, "Being my father's son, the name Awami League is deeply rooted in me."
He commented that those working against the boat symbol are “hybrids”.
“Many of them are known extortionists in this city," he said.
"This city has become unlivable now. We will address traffic congestion by constructing elevated expressways and redirecting rail lines," Shanto said.
Shamim stated, "If elected, I'll focus on developing the entire district, including Mymensingh Sadar. We won't allow terrorists and extortionists in Sadar.”
Independent candidate Dulu is confident he will win the election because he has a “strong supporter base”.
“If the voting is fair, the result will be in my favour," he said.
[Writing in English by Arshi Fatiha Quazi; editing by Osham-ul-Sufian Talukder]