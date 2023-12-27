AL’s Shanto faces a close contest with rebel candidate Shamim in Mymensingh-4

Late religious affairs minister principal Matiur Rahman had often faced difficulties in winning elections because of disputes in the Awami League's Mymensingh unit. He had once been dropped to make way for the Jatiya Party as part of a deal to share seats.

The Jatiya Party’s Raushon Ershad is not contesting the polls this time while the BNP has announced a boycott of the vote, but infighting has made the election complicated for Motiur’s son Mohit Ur Rahman Shanto, the Awami League candidate for Mymensingh Sadar.

Shanto’s main rival is businessman-cum-politician Aminul Haque Shamim, a vice president of the district Awami League who is running for Mymensingh-4 as an independent.

Shanto is the general secretary of the metropolitan unit, but Shamim’s brother and Mayor Ekramul Haque Titu is its president.

Titu has strong support among the ward councillors. He also has the backing of top leadership of the district unit.