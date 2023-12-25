Ballot papers head out to 13 districts ahead of election

The Election Commission has begun sending out ballot papers for the 12th national parliamentary election from Dhaka to the district level, with two weeks remaining before the polls.

Ballot papers, postal ballot papers, forms related to postal ballots, and stamp pads were sent out to 52 constituencies in 13 districts in the first phase of the initiative from three printing presses in Dhaka on Monday.

The process of sending out ballot papers from the capital will continue until December. The ballot papers will be secured by police at the treasury of the deputy commissioners. They will be sent to polling centres on the morning of election day.

The EC has started distributing ballot papers early after considering the distances involved in the process, Md Shahjalal, senior assistant secretary of the Election Commission, told reporters in front of the government printing press in Tejgaon.