Re-election to three Brahmanbaria centres on Jan 9

The Election Commission suspended voting at the three centres due to polls-related violence and irregularities.

The 11th parliamentary election was held in 299 out of 300 constituencies on Dec 30.

“The EC has instructed the returning officer to take votes in the three centres on Jan 9,” EC Joint Secretary SM Asaduzzaman told bdnews24.com on Tuesday.

The centers are Ashuganj Upazila’s Jatrapur Government Primary School, Bahadurpur Government Primary School and Sohagpur South Government Primary School.

BNP candidate Abdus Sattar with the ‘paddy sheaf’ symbol won 82,723 votes and his nearest rival independent candidate Md Moin Uddin with the ‘banana symbol’ bagged 72,564 votes, according to the results of the 129 centres.

The number of voters is 10,574 votes in the three polling centres.

As the two candidates had a narrow gap in votes, Brahmanbaria Deputy Commissioner Hayat-Ud-Dowllah Khan withheld the results.