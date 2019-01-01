BNP candidates Zainul, Khokon make complaints of rigging at EC
Two BNP candidates have filed complaints with the Election Commission alleging massive vote rigging in their constituencies during the 11th parliamentary election.
The complaints were separately lodged on Monday, a day after the election marred by sporadic violence and clashes.
In their written complaints, Zainul Abedin and Mahbub Uddin Khokon, also the top leaders of Supreme Court Bar Association, demanded reelection to their seats —Barishal-3 and Noakhali-1 respectively.
“The Election Commission has betrayed the voters and the nation by conducting elections in connivance with the government in my constituency Noakhali-1 and elsewhere in Bangladesh," Khokon told reporters after filing his complaint.
In his written complaint, Abedin demanded suspension of the voting results in his constituency.
“In Barisal-3 constituency, fair voting was held in 120 out of 134 polling stations. But voting was widely rigged in the remaining 14 centers. My victory has been hijacked.”
In Noakhai-1 seat, Awami League candidate HM Ibrahim with ‘boat’ symbol drew 238,970 votes. His nearest rival Khokon with ‘paddy sheaf’ bagged 14,862 votes, according to unofficial results.
On the other hand, Golam Kibria Tipu with 'plough' symbol got 54,778 votes in Barishal-3 constituency. His nearest rival Abedin received 47,277 votes.
