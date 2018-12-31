Home > ELEVENTH PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION

Bodi’s wife Shahin Akhter wins Cox’s Bazar-4 seat

  Cox’s Bazar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 31 Dec 2018 00:12 BdST Updated: 31 Dec 2018 00:12 BdST

Shahin Akhter, the wife of Awami League MP Abdur Rahman Bodi, has won the polls to the Cox’s Bazar-4 seat on the ruling party’s ticket.

The Awami League picked Shahin over Bodi after the MP had been facing criticism for his alleged involvement in smuggling of methamphetamine or yaba tablets from Myanmar through Ukhia and Teknaf borders in the constituency.

Shahin fetched 96,974 votes in 100 voting centres while her nearest rival the BNP’s Shahjahan Chowdhury received 37,018 votes.

Islami Andolan Bangladesh candidate Mohammad Shoaib got 1,512 votes with the ‘winnowing-fan’ symbol.

The result was announced by Returning Officer Md Kamal Hossain on Sunday night following the day-long election.

WARNING:

