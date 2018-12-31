Bodi’s wife Shahin Akhter wins Cox’s Bazar-4 seat
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Dec 2018 00:12 BdST Updated: 31 Dec 2018 00:12 BdST
Shahin Akhter, the wife of Awami League MP Abdur Rahman Bodi, has won the polls to the Cox’s Bazar-4 seat on the ruling party’s ticket.
The Awami League picked Shahin over Bodi after the MP had been facing criticism for his alleged involvement in smuggling of methamphetamine or yaba tablets from Myanmar through Ukhia and Teknaf borders in the constituency.
Shahin fetched 96,974 votes in 100 voting centres while her nearest rival the BNP’s Shahjahan Chowdhury received 37,018 votes.
Islami Andolan Bangladesh candidate Mohammad Shoaib got 1,512 votes with the ‘winnowing-fan’ symbol.
The result was announced by Returning Officer Md Kamal Hossain on Sunday night following the day-long election.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- 2018 elections prove BNP’s boycott of 2014 polls was not a wrong decision: Fakhrul
- Absent Ershad wins Rangpur-3 election
- Hasina heads for landslide win, Kamal calls election ‘farcical’
- Hasina’s Awami League takes lead in early election count
- Bangladesh cricket icon Mashrafe wins parliamentary election with huge margin
- Hasina wins Gopalganj-3 as EC releases first full constituency results
- 31 opposition candidates boycott polls alleging vote rigging
- Kamal rejects ‘farcical’ election, demands fresh polls under neutral govt
- Awami League candidates Saifuzzaman Shikhor, Biren Sikder win Magura seats
- Ershad has not voted due to illness
Most Read
- Live: Election violence hits parts of Bangladesh
- Kamal rejects ‘farcical’ election, demands fresh polls under neutral govt
- Bangladesh general election at a glance: Awami League has 260 candidates, BNP fields 257
- How Dhaka and Chattogram voters can find their polling centres
- Bangladesh cricket icon Mashrafe wins parliamentary election with huge margin
- Salma Islam announces she is stepping aside from Dhaka-1 race
- Hasina heads for landslide win, Kamal calls election ‘farcical’
- Election violence kills at least 17, mostly from Awami League
- Bangladesh govt says ANFREL statement on election is ‘biased and premeditated assumption’
- Voting suspended at 22 polling centres, says EC secretary