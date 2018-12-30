Hasina heads for landslide win, Kamal calls election ‘farcical’

Jatiya Oikya Front chief Kamal Hossain called the polls a ‘farce’ and demanded a fresh vote citing widespread polling frauds.

The ruling party won 47 seats followed by the Jatiya Party at six. The BNP, a key ally of the opposition alliance, has suffered a massive rout.

Early indications of the massive margin of the victory for the Awami League could be seen in the race contested by Bangladesh’s prime minister for the Gopalganj-3 seat.

According to the official results announced by Election Commission Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed, Hasina received 229,529 votes from the 246,514 voters in the constituency.

The paddy sheaf candidate for the Gopalganj-3 set was SM Zilani, who received only 123 votes.

The turnout at Gopalganj for the race was 93 per cent, the EC secretary said.

Meanwhile, the Jatiya Oikya Front has rejected the election results and called upon the Election Commission to hold new elections under a neutral government.

Alliance chief Kamal Hossain said that the group had received similar reports of voter frauds from nearly all centres in the country.

“You must cancel this election right away,” Kamal asked the EC.

“We reject the results and demand a new election under a neutral government.”

At least 31 candidates running independently or as candidates from the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami or Jatiya Oikya Front pulled out of the race midway.

Asked what steps he would take if his demands were not met, Kamal Hossain said: “We will sit tomorrow and discuss in detail what to do. We will continue our movement to institute democracy. We will provide further details at a later time.”

Asked what he would do if the Oikya Front won the polls, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said: “We are boycotting the entire election. This is not an election. This is a cruel mockery of democracy.”

“We will inform you of our decision tomorrow,” he added.

“Many people believe we were wrong to boycott the polls on Jan 5, 2014,” he said. “But today proves us right.”

Bangladesh went to the polls between 8am and 4pm on Sunday.

At least 15 people were killed in election violence in 11 districts across the country.

Voting was suspended at 22 polling centres.