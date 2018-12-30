Election violence kills at least 14, mostly from Awami League 

Several more are injured, but their total figure is yet to be confirmed.

* Chhatra Dal leader Ali Ahmad Sayem shot dead while trying to snatch away ballots amid a clash at Sylhet’s Balaganj on Sunday afternoon.

* 40-year-old Jubo League leader Md Liakat Hossain hacked to death outside a voting centre at Gazipur’s Harinal around 1:30pm.

* Ajijul Haque, an assistant secretary of the Jubo League at Paikol Union, is hacked to death while distributing leaflets among voters outside a polling centre at Bogura’s Kahalu Upazila around 12pm.

* Nur Nabi Henru, an Ansar member (corrected), shot dead by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami activists who attacked a voting centre at Gopalpur Union in Noakhali’s Begumganj around 12pm.

* 40-year-old Modasser Ali, an Awami League activist, is beaten dead in violence at Pachandar Union at Rajshahi.

* Awami League activist Mirajul Islam stabbed to death in clashes with BNP supporters who had allegedly tried to take control of a voting centre at Rajshahi.

* 35-year-old Mujibur Rahman dies as police open fire on scuffles between supporters of LDP and BNP in Cumilla’s Chandina. 50-year-old Bachchu Miah dies as rivals clash at Langolkot.

* 17-year-old Awami League activist shot dead in clashes as ‘unknown miscreants’ attack Grand Alliance candidate Moktadir Chowdhury at Rajghar of Brahmanbaria Sadar.

* 23-year-old Jubo League activist Md Abdullah hacked to death in “clashes between Awami League and BNP supporters” at Toitong of Cox’s Bazar’s Pekua Upazila at around 11am.

* 18-year-old BNP activist Sadek killed in clashes with Awami League activists over attempt to take control of voting centre at Chittagong’s Patia. On Saturday night, Jubo League activist Dwin Mohammad was killed in an attack by alleged BNP activists at Patia’s Guronkhain.

* 45-year-old Ahmad Kabir, a Jatiya Party activist, killed in fighting among supporters of Jamaat, Jatiya Party and police personnel on Saturday night.

* Md Basir Uddin, Jubo League’s general secretary at Ghagra Union, is killed at Rangamati’s Kawkhali in a clash with BNP supporters around 6:30am Sunday.