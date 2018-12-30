Election ends largely without conflict, says Awami League

Awami League Joint General Secretary Jahangir Kabir Nanak said:

“In the 47 years of Bangladesh, I believe this election had the least conflict.”

Despite some unfortunate incidents, they were ‘largely insignificant’, he said.

Nanak briefed the media at the Awami League president’s offices in Dhanmondi.

“I believe that this election has been more peaceful, free and fair than ever before and has been conducted with the participation of all.”

Ten of those killed in election violence were Awami League activists, he claimed.

“We had been worried for some time that BNP and Jamaat would suddenly do something at the end. This is why we repeatedly warned the people of Bangladesh. But, thanks to the state of alert among the people and law enforcers, they were unable to conduct any significant sabotage.”

“The BNP-Jamaat knew they were beaten and began to attack Awami League activists.”

“The violence led to the deaths of 10 Awami League activists, the injury of 55. Bomb attacks occurred in six places, 10 vehicles were set on fire, seven presiding officers were hurt and several polling centres were attacked, leading to a suspension of the polls.”

He also criticised BNP and Jamaat activists for standing by elections when they win and boycotting them if they lose.

Foreign election observers have stated that it was a peaceful election and the Election Commission has expressed its satisfaction, he said.