Mobile banking restricted for polls as EC aims to avert influence of money

  Chief Economics Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-12-27 19:12:33.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-27 19:33:37.0 BdST

The Bangladesh Bank has clamped restrictions on mobile financial services during the polls on the Election Commission’s instruction to avert influence of money on votes.

The central bank has asked the mobile banking service providers to halt all sorts of transactions from 5pm on Friday to 5pm next Sunday, the voting day.

Personal account holders can make transactions totalling up to Tk 5,000 from 5pm on Saturday until the end of voting at 5pm on Sunday, the central bank said in an order on Thursday.

