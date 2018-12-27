HC refuses to hear Andaleeve Partho’s petition challenging Farooque’s candidacy

The court said on Wednesday that petitioner Andaleeve Rahman Partho should have appealed to Election Commission first, according to the lawyer for the Bangladesh Jatiya Party of BJP leader.

Partho is contesting for the seat consisting of Gulshan, Banani, Cantonment and parts of Bhashantek as a candidate of the Jatiya Oikya Front alliance with the BNP’s ‘paddy sheaf’ logo.

The bench of Justice JBM Hassan and Md Khairul Alam refused to hear the petition tagging it “not pressed”.

Ahsanul Karim and Sayeed Ahmed Raza stood for Partho while Attorney General Mahbubey Alam and his deputy Motaher Hossain Sazu represented the state.

Farooque had taken loans of more than Tk 50 billion from the Sonali Bank but failed to repay, Karim said.

The attorney general showed papers confirming that the bank rescheduled the loans on Dec 2 and the Bangladesh Bank dropped Farooque’s name from the list of loan defaulters the same day, according to Karim.

But Farooque’s affidavit submitted to the EC is dated Nov 28 and so the Dec 2 papers cannot be considered while scrutinising the Awami League candidate’s nomination papers, Karim argued.

“The court did not say anything about the merit of the case. It did not accept the writ petition and cited the technicality that Andaleeve Partho had not appealed to the EC first.

“But the court said my client has reasons to file petition and he can move the Eelection Commission after the election,” he added.

He also said it was ‘regrettable” that the EC had “overlooked default loans worth more than Tk 50 billion”.

Partho is son-in-law to Sheikh Helal, son of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s brother Sheikh Naser.

Farooque, a popular Bangla film star of yesteryears, bagged the ruling Awami League’s highly-sought ticket for the seat.