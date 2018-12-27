Home > ELEVENTH PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION

Ershad starts another drama three days before election

  Staff Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-12-27 22:14:04.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-27 22:52:42.0 BdST

Barely hours into his announcement that the Awami League-led Grand Alliance’s decisions are final for the Jatiya Party, HM Ershad has made a dramatic U-turn that may have political aftershocks.
He claimed in a statement on Thursday night that the media had ‘misquoted’ him.

He says the Jatiya Party candidates will be in the race separately along with those nominated by the Grand Alliance.

Earlier in the afternoon, he told a press conference at his Baridhara home that he was throwing his full weight behind Sheikh Hasina. “I will do all that I can to help my sister Sheikh Hasina in the election,” he said.

Ershad also said that the Jatiya Party has to accept the decisions of the Grand Alliance and that he was stepping down from the Dhaka-17 and Satkhira-4 race to contest only for the Rangpur-3 seat.

Ershad made a dramatic departure for Singapore on Dec 12 for treatment, and in a less dramatic move at the press conference on Thursday, he announced support for his key ally Hasina.

He, however, added at the press conference that the Jatiya Party candidates, who have not been chosen by the Grand Alliance but have possibilities to win, will contest in the election separately.

Jatiya Party Chairman HM Ershad addressing a news conference in Dhaka on Thursday, a day after returning home from Singapore where he had received treatment for illness. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

In the statement, he said, “I am very much shocked that my comments are published inaccurately. The Jatiya Party candidates outside the Grand Alliance will contest in the election with our ‘plough’ symbol.”

“Please don’t pull out from the race. I am ordering all (Jatiya Party candidates) to remain in the election,” he added.        

His Deputy Press Secretary Khandaker Delwar Jalali sent the statement to the media.

Office Secretary Sultan Mahmud told bdnews24.com that Ershad had stepped aside from the Satkhira race and left the Dhaka election for Awami League candidate Akbar Hossain Pathan Farooque.

No Jatiya Party leader spoke about the dramatic change of stance of their chief. Co-chairman GM Quader, Secretary General Mashiur Rahman Ranga, and Press Secretary Sunil Shuvo Roy did not take bdnews24.com calls for comments. 

The Awami League left 26 seats for the Jatiya Party to fight in the election, but Ershad fielded almost 150 other candidates with the ‘plough’ symbol.

The move has angered Awami League grassroots leaders, but top leaders said it aimed to have the Jatiya Party in the opposition again if the BNP pulls out from the election in the eleventh hour.

