BNP picks Moinul Hasan Sadik to run for Gaibandha-3 after death of Rabbi

  Gaibandha Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-12-27 01:56:09.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-27 01:56:09.0 BdST

The BNP has chosen its district unit chief Moinul Hasan Sadik to contest for the Gaibandha-3 after the death of Jatiya Oikya Front candidate TIM Fazle Rabbi Chowdhury.

Sadik told bdnews24.com that he received Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s letter confirming his nomination on Wednesday. 

A copy of the letter was also sent to the returning officer requesting allocation of the ‘paddy sheaf’ symbol to Sadik.

The Election Commission has rescheduled the election to the constituency to Jan 27, 2019 as the voting day after the death of Fazle Rabbi, a leader of the Jatiya Party (Kazi Zafar), on Dec 20.

