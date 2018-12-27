Bangladesh general election 2018 at a glance
Bangladesh is going to polls on Dec 30, 2018 to elect the members of parliament.
Number of seats
Total number of parliamentary seats up for grabs – 299*
*There are 300 seats in parliament, but the Gaibandha-3 race has been deferred following the death of a candidate.
Alliances
Grand Alliance – spearheaded by the ruling Awami League. The alliance is fielding candidates from the Awami League, the Jatiya Party, the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal – JaSaD, the Bangladesh Tarikat Federation, the Workers Party, Bikalpadhara Bangladesh and the Jatiya Party (JP).
Jatiya Oikya Front – led by Dr Kamal Hossain. The alliance includes the
Bangladesh Nationalist Party, or BNP, the Gono Forum, the Krishak Sramik Janata
League, the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal – JSD and the Nagorik Oikya. The BNP is
also part of a separate alliance, called the 20-Party Alliance.
20-Party Alliance – led by the BNP. The alliance is fielding candidates from the BNP, the Liberal Democratic Party, the Khelafat Majlish, the Bangladesh Kalyan Party, the Jamiat-e-Ulama-e Islam, the Jatiya Party (Kazi Zafar), the National People’s Party and the Labour Party.
Left Democratic Alliance – the coalition is fielding candidates from the Communist Party of Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal – BaSaD and the Revolutionary Workers Party of Bangladesh.
Major parties
A total of 39 parties are fielding candidates in the Dec 30 polls.
The Awami League has been in power for two consecutive terms, or 10 years. Led
by Sheikh Hasina, the party won landslide in the 2008 election. It returned to
power in 2014 in an election boycotted by most of the other registered parties.
Its party symbol is the boat.
The largest opposition party, the BNP, boycotted the 2014 election and has not been power for 12 years. The BNP’s chief, Khaleda Zia, has been in jail since February after being sentenced to prison for corruption. The party claims she was jailed on false charges. The BNP recently allied itself with former law minister and Gono Forum President Dr Kamal Hossain to form the Jatiya Oikya Front alliance. Its party symbol is the paddy sheaf.
The party registration of Jamaat-e-Islami, an Islamist party that had opposed Bangladesh’s Liberation War, was scrapped in 2013, leaving the BNP without one of its strongest electoral allies. The BNP has chosen 22 Jamaat leaders as candidates for the Dec 30 election under the paddy sheaf symbol. Three other Jamaat leaders are running as independent candidates.
The Jatiya Party, led by former president Hussain Muhammad Ershad, has decided to be part of the Awami League-led Grand Alliance. As a result of the deal worked out between the parties involved, members of the Jatiya Party were selected as the Grand Alliance’s candidates in 26 constituencies. However, the party is also fielding 150 candidates outside the Grand Alliance. All the Jatiya Party candidates are running with the plough symbol.
List of parties
Party Name
Party Symbol
No. of candidates
Bangladesh Awami League
Boat
261
Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (Marxist-Leninist)
Wheel
2
Bangladesh Islami Front
Candle
25
Bangladesh Jatiya Party
Jackfruit
11
Bangladesh Jatiya Party - BJP
Cattle cart
3
Bangladesh Kalyan Party
Wristwatch
2
Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon
Banyan Tree
23
Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis
Rickshaw
5
Bangladesh Muslim League
Lantern
48
Bangladesh Muslim League - BML
Hand
1
Bangladesh National Awami Party
Shack
9
Bangladesh National Awami Party - Bangladesh NAP
Cow
3
Bangladesh Nationalist Front - BNF
Television
57
Bangladesh Nationalist Party - BNP
Paddy Sheaf
272
Bangladesh Revolutionary Workers Party
Spade
28
Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal - BaSaD
Ladder
45
Bangladesh Sangskritik Muktijote
Cane
2
Bangladesh Tarikat Foundation
Flower Garland
17
Bangladesh Workers Party
Hammer
8
Bikalpadhara Bangladesh
Winnowing Fan
25
Communist Party of Bangladesh
Sickle
74
Ganatantri Party
Pigeon
6
Gono Forum
Rising Sun
27
Gono Front
Fish
13
Islami Andolon Bangladesh
Handfan
298
Islami Oikya Jote
Minaret
24
Islamic Front Bangladesh
Chair
18
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam
Date Tree
8
Jatiya Ganatantrik Party - JAGPA
Hookah
4
Jatiya Party
Plough
176
Jatiya Party - JP
Bicycle
11
Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal - JaSaD
Torch
12
Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal - JSD
Star
19
Khelafat Majlis
Wall clock
12
Krishak Sramik Janata League
Towel
9
Liberal Democratic Party - LDP
Umbrella
8
National People's Party (NPP)
Mango
79
Progressive Democratic Party (PDP)
Tiger
14
Zaker Party
Rose
90
Total party candidates
1749
*Several candidates face legal challenges that may block them from contesting the Dec 30 polls. The list of candidates will be finalised once ballot papers are printed.
