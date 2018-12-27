Home > ELEVENTH PARLIAMENTARY ELECTION

Bangladesh general election 2018 at a glance

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-12-27 21:42:10.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-27 21:44:28.0 BdST

Bangladesh is going to polls on Dec 30, 2018 to elect the members of parliament.

Number of seats

Total number of parliamentary seats up for grabs – 299*

*There are 300 seats in parliament, but the Gaibandha-3 race has been deferred following the death of a candidate.

Alliances

Grand Alliance – spearheaded by the ruling Awami League. The alliance is fielding candidates from the Awami League, the Jatiya Party, the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal – JaSaD, the Bangladesh Tarikat Federation, the Workers Party, Bikalpadhara Bangladesh and the Jatiya Party (JP).

Jatiya Oikya Front – led by Dr Kamal Hossain. The alliance includes the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, or BNP, the Gono Forum, the Krishak Sramik Janata League, the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal – JSD and the Nagorik Oikya. The BNP is also part of a separate alliance, called the 20-Party Alliance.

20-Party Alliance – led by the BNP. The alliance is fielding candidates from the BNP, the Liberal Democratic Party, the Khelafat Majlish, the Bangladesh Kalyan Party, the Jamiat-e-Ulama-e Islam, the Jatiya Party (Kazi Zafar), the National People’s Party and the Labour Party.

Left Democratic Alliance – the coalition is fielding candidates from the Communist Party of Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal – BaSaD and the Revolutionary Workers Party of Bangladesh.

Major parties

A total of 39 parties are fielding candidates in the Dec 30 polls.

The Awami League has been in power for two consecutive terms, or 10 years. Led by Sheikh Hasina, the party won landslide in the 2008 election. It returned to power in 2014 in an election boycotted by most of the other registered parties. Its party symbol is the boat.

The largest opposition party, the BNP, boycotted the 2014 election and has not been power for 12 years. The BNP’s chief, Khaleda Zia, has been in jail since February after being sentenced to prison for corruption. The party claims she was jailed on false charges. The BNP recently allied itself with former law minister and Gono Forum President Dr Kamal Hossain to form the Jatiya Oikya Front alliance. Its party symbol is the paddy sheaf.

The party registration of Jamaat-e-Islami, an Islamist party that had opposed Bangladesh’s Liberation War, was scrapped in 2013, leaving the BNP without one of its strongest electoral allies. The BNP has chosen 22 Jamaat leaders as candidates for the Dec 30 election under the paddy sheaf symbol. Three other Jamaat leaders are running as independent candidates.

The Jatiya Party, led by former president Hussain Muhammad Ershad, has decided to be part of the Awami League-led Grand Alliance. As a result of the deal worked out between the parties involved, members of the Jatiya Party were selected as the Grand Alliance’s candidates in 26 constituencies. However, the party is also fielding 150 candidates outside the Grand Alliance. All the Jatiya Party candidates are running with the plough symbol.

List of parties

Party Name

Party Symbol

No. of candidates

Bangladesh Awami League

Boat

261

Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (Marxist-Leninist)

Wheel

2

Bangladesh Islami Front

Candle

25

Bangladesh Jatiya Party

Jackfruit

11

Bangladesh Jatiya Party - BJP

Cattle cart

3

Bangladesh Kalyan Party

Wristwatch

2

Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon

Banyan Tree

23

Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis

Rickshaw

5

Bangladesh Muslim League

Lantern

48

Bangladesh Muslim League - BML

Hand

1

Bangladesh National Awami Party

Shack

9

Bangladesh National Awami Party - Bangladesh NAP

Cow

3

Bangladesh Nationalist Front - BNF

Television

57

Bangladesh Nationalist Party - BNP

Paddy Sheaf

272

Bangladesh Revolutionary Workers Party

Spade

28

Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal - BaSaD

Ladder

45

Bangladesh Sangskritik Muktijote

Cane

2

Bangladesh Tarikat Foundation

Flower Garland

17

Bangladesh Workers Party

Hammer

8

Bikalpadhara Bangladesh

Winnowing Fan

25

Communist Party of Bangladesh

Sickle

74

Ganatantri Party

Pigeon

6

Gono Forum

Rising Sun

27

Gono Front

Fish

13

Islami Andolon Bangladesh

Handfan

298

Islami Oikya Jote

Minaret

24

Islamic Front Bangladesh

Chair

18

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam

Date Tree

8

Jatiya Ganatantrik Party - JAGPA

Hookah

4

Jatiya Party

Plough

176

Jatiya Party - JP

Bicycle

11

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal - JaSaD

Torch

12

Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal - JSD

Star

19

Khelafat Majlis

Wall clock

12

Krishak Sramik Janata League

Towel

9

Liberal Democratic Party - LDP

Umbrella

8

National People's Party (NPP)

Mango

79

Progressive Democratic Party (PDP)

Tiger

14

Zaker Party

Rose

90

Total party candidates

 

1749

 

*Several candidates face legal challenges that may block them from contesting the Dec 30 polls. The list of candidates will be finalised once ballot papers are printed.

