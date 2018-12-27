Bangladesh general election 2018 at a glance

Number of seats

Total number of parliamentary seats up for grabs – 299*

*There are 300 seats in parliament, but the Gaibandha-3 race has been deferred following the death of a candidate.

Alliances

Grand Alliance – spearheaded by the ruling Awami League. The alliance is fielding candidates from the Awami League, the Jatiya Party, the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal – JaSaD, the Bangladesh Tarikat Federation, the Workers Party, Bikalpadhara Bangladesh and the Jatiya Party (JP).

Jatiya Oikya Front – led by Dr Kamal Hossain. The alliance includes the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, or BNP, the Gono Forum, the Krishak Sramik Janata League, the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal – JSD and the Nagorik Oikya. The BNP is also part of a separate alliance, called the 20-Party Alliance.



20-Party Alliance – led by the BNP. The alliance is fielding candidates from the BNP, the Liberal Democratic Party, the Khelafat Majlish, the Bangladesh Kalyan Party, the Jamiat-e-Ulama-e Islam, the Jatiya Party (Kazi Zafar), the National People’s Party and the Labour Party.

Left Democratic Alliance – the coalition is fielding candidates from the Communist Party of Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal – BaSaD and the Revolutionary Workers Party of Bangladesh.

Major parties

A total of 39 parties are fielding candidates in the Dec 30 polls.

The Awami League has been in power for two consecutive terms, or 10 years. Led by Sheikh Hasina, the party won landslide in the 2008 election. It returned to power in 2014 in an election boycotted by most of the other registered parties. Its party symbol is the boat.



The largest opposition party, the BNP, boycotted the 2014 election and has not been power for 12 years. The BNP’s chief, Khaleda Zia, has been in jail since February after being sentenced to prison for corruption. The party claims she was jailed on false charges. The BNP recently allied itself with former law minister and Gono Forum President Dr Kamal Hossain to form the Jatiya Oikya Front alliance. Its party symbol is the paddy sheaf.

The party registration of Jamaat-e-Islami, an Islamist party that had opposed Bangladesh’s Liberation War, was scrapped in 2013, leaving the BNP without one of its strongest electoral allies. The BNP has chosen 22 Jamaat leaders as candidates for the Dec 30 election under the paddy sheaf symbol. Three other Jamaat leaders are running as independent candidates.

The Jatiya Party, led by former president Hussain Muhammad Ershad, has decided to be part of the Awami League-led Grand Alliance. As a result of the deal worked out between the parties involved, members of the Jatiya Party were selected as the Grand Alliance’s candidates in 26 constituencies. However, the party is also fielding 150 candidates outside the Grand Alliance. All the Jatiya Party candidates are running with the plough symbol.

List of parties

Party Name Party Symbol No. of candidates Bangladesh Awami League Boat 261 Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal (Marxist-Leninist) Wheel 2 Bangladesh Islami Front Candle 25 Bangladesh Jatiya Party Jackfruit 11 Bangladesh Jatiya Party - BJP Cattle cart 3 Bangladesh Kalyan Party Wristwatch 2 Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon Banyan Tree 23 Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis Rickshaw 5 Bangladesh Muslim League Lantern 48 Bangladesh Muslim League - BML Hand 1 Bangladesh National Awami Party Shack 9 Bangladesh National Awami Party - Bangladesh NAP Cow 3 Bangladesh Nationalist Front - BNF Television 57 Bangladesh Nationalist Party - BNP Paddy Sheaf 272 Bangladesh Revolutionary Workers Party Spade 28 Bangladesh Samajtantrik Dal - BaSaD Ladder 45 Bangladesh Sangskritik Muktijote Cane 2 Bangladesh Tarikat Foundation Flower Garland 17 Bangladesh Workers Party Hammer 8 Bikalpadhara Bangladesh Winnowing Fan 25 Communist Party of Bangladesh Sickle 74 Ganatantri Party Pigeon 6 Gono Forum Rising Sun 27 Gono Front Fish 13 Islami Andolon Bangladesh Handfan 298 Islami Oikya Jote Minaret 24 Islamic Front Bangladesh Chair 18 Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Date Tree 8 Jatiya Ganatantrik Party - JAGPA Hookah 4 Jatiya Party Plough 176 Jatiya Party - JP Bicycle 11 Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal - JaSaD Torch 12 Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal - JSD Star 19 Khelafat Majlis Wall clock 12 Krishak Sramik Janata League Towel 9 Liberal Democratic Party - LDP Umbrella 8 National People's Party (NPP) Mango 79 Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Tiger 14 Zaker Party Rose 90 Total party candidates 1749

*Several candidates face legal challenges that may block them from contesting the Dec 30 polls. The list of candidates will be finalised once ballot papers are printed.