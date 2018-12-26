Saima Wazed calls on young Bangladeshis to vote

“I would say participate - participate and get involved in all sectors,” the prime minister’s daughter said, adding that she had cast her vote when she became eligible at the age of 18.

“Be involved, be engaged,” she told youths while interacting with them in Dhaka on Wednesday ahead of the elections. “Anyone can complain, but all cannot change,” she added.

The Centre for Research and Information (CRI) and #IamBangladesh organised a special discussion for the youth on the election manifesto of Bangladesh Awami League.

Young people from all over the country – from students to professionals – were afforded the space to take part and ask questions in the event titled ‘Youth power, prosperity of Bangladesh’.

Former governor of Bangladesh Bank Atiur Rahman, academic and writer Muhammad Zafar Iqbal, former president of BGMEA Atiqul Islam, State Minister for Information Tarana Halim, and cricketer Mehidy Hasan Miraz were the other speakers at the event moderated by CRI’s Senior Analyst Shah Ali Farhad.

At least 21.5 million young voters have entered the electoral roll over the last decade and may decide the outcome of parliamentary elections this time.

The political parties are now trying to woo the young voters with a slew of promises in their election manifestos.

The Awami League, which has been in power for 10 years, has promised to put Bangladesh on a ‘highway to development’ and insert younger generations into positions of leadership in its manifesto.

Party chief Hasina has said her party will ensure ‘sustainable investment and inclusive development’ if elected for the third time.

In 2008, the Awami League’s manifesto was titled ‘A Charter for Change’. In 2014, it was ‘Bangladesh Moves Forward’. Its manifesto for the Dec 30 polls is ‘Bangladesh on Path to Progress and Prosperity’.

With the slogan ‘Tarunner Shokti, Bangladesher Somriddhi’, the chapter on youth in the manifesto highlights the aim to harness the strength of the youth for the continued prosperity of the country along with ensuring their own total development.

Prof Zafar Iqbal, who read election manifestos of all parties, marked the Awami League’s campaign pledges A+.

It promises to generate more than 15 million jobs in the next five years. To that end, the party plans to extend the coverage of the National Service Programme to all Upazilas (sub-districts).

The starting point is the pledge to fully implement the National Youth Policy 2017 through the formulation of a ‘Plan of Action’.

On the administrative front, the manifesto pledges to form a separate Youth Division under the Ministry of Youth and Sports to bring dynamism into the most important ministry as far as the youth are concerned.

The Awami League has also promised to introduce youth budget every financial year following the success of a gender-responsive budget which is being implemented successfully by the Awami League government since 2009.

There is also the proposal for forming a ‘Youth Research Centre’ under the ministry for undertaking scientific and sound research into the needs and aspirations of the youth.

Education, skills development and employment are important issues for the youth and as such, have been afforded the importance in the Awami League manifesto.

Emphasis has been laid on improving the quality of education through focusing on technical and vocational education, more research funds in higher education, increased importance of science and technology and the enhanced use of information and communications technology.

A ‘Youth Plan’ has been proposed which will ensure cheaper internet and mobile facilities for the youth.

