Police arrest Jhenaidah Oikya Front candidate over sabotage

The detective police arrested him from his daughter’s house in Dhaka’s Rayer Bazar at 2am on Wednesday, said Jhenaidah Police Superintendent Md Hassanuzzaman.

The detainee, Matiar Rahman, is the Jamaat secretary for Jhenaidah and is a member of the Islamist party’s central policymaking committee, police said.

Matiar has been accused in about 25 cases, including charges of sabotage, according to the police. Arrest warrants have been issued against him in several cases.

“He was conducting his election campaign while in hiding. The police received a tip and arrested him in Dhaka’s Rayer Bazar area.”

He had two laptop computers and seven mobile phones in his possession at the time of his arrest, the police said.