Fakhrul’s campaigners seek vote in AL MP Momotaz’s tune in copyright breach

Campaigners of many candidates, including those in the ruling party and its main rival, are making similar songs by just changing the lyrics but keeping the popular tunes same in a clear violation of copyright laws.

These songs have spread on the social media and are being played through loudspeakers everywhere, even in the capital.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

Arman Alif’s recent YouTube hit ‘Oporadhi’ has not been spared either.

It has been used with changed lyrics in campaigns of many contenders, including Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, the Awami League’s candidate for Dhaka-12.

No-one took permission from him before using the tune, Alif told bdnews24.com on Tuesday.

“These are not available on YouTube so I can’t claim (the right). They are playing these through loudspeakers,” he said.

He also said the opposition parties were using his tune most of the times.

Momotaz Begom. Photo courtesy of SK Sameer

Momotaz, who is said to have released the highest number of albums in the world, also blamed the opposition parties for using her tunes.

She said she herself was busy electioneering as she is seeking reelection from Manikganj-2 constituency as the ruling party candidate.

“I can’t say anything about the song now as I haven’t listened to it yet,” she told bdnews24.com by telephone, speaking about Fakhrul’s campaign song.

Many other songs like “Aage Ki Sundor Din Kataitam”, “Ami To Bhala Na, Bhala Loiyai Thaiko”, and “Tikatulir Morey Ekta Hall Hoyechhe” have fallen prey to the violators of copyright laws.

Changing lyrics of any song, but keeping the tune same is “completely” a punishable offence under the Copyright Act, according to Zafar Reza Chowdhury, Registrar of Copyrights at the Copyright Office.

The law stipulates a jail term between six months and four years and fines from Tk 50,000 to Tk 200,000 for infringement.

Zafar also said changing tunes for campaigning do not fall under “fair use” category for which the law is not applicable.

The acts included as “fair use” in the law are the use of a literary, dramatic, musical or artistic work for the purpose of private study or private use including research, criticism or review, whether of that work or any other work, or for reporting current events on the media.

Campaigners of Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh MP, the Awami League candidate for Dhaka-10, are playing 10 songs through loudspeakers in the New Market, Kalabagan and Hazaribagh areas.

The tunes of all of these songs are from popular songs like “Boshonto Batase Soigo”, “Bhalo Achhi Bhalo Theko”, “Sona Bondhu Tui Amare”, and ”Melay Jaire”.

“Distributing leaflets, hanging posters, using mics – these are old practices. So we have tried to do something new in keeping with the digital era,” local Awami League leader Haji Biplob Sarker told bdnews24.com.

He also claimed they had breached no copyright laws in reproducing the songs without taking permission of their owners.