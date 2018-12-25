Jugantor, Jamuna TV journalists attacked in Nawabganj

Around 30 to 35 youths carrying sharp weapons attacked the journalists injuring at least 11 people at Shamim Guest House in Kolakopa area between 10:30pm and 11pm on Monday, the journalists said.

One of them, Shamim Khan, went missing during the attack, they alleged.

Around 40 journalists of the newspaper and the TV station, both owned by Jamuna Group, were in the guesthouse, according to Sushanta Sinha, a special correspondent of Jamuna TV.

They went to Nawabganj to cover the election campaign. Salma Islam MP, the wife of Jamuna Group boss Nurul Islam Babul, is contesting for the Dhaka-1 seat consisted of Nawabganj and Dohar.

The attackers rampaged through the guesthouse and vandalised 16 of their cars, Sushanta told bdnews24.com.

“The attackers used offensive language and asked us for whom we came to seek votes,” he added.

He also alleged Nawabganj Upazila Nirbahee Officer Tofazzal Hossain did not respond to their phone calls for help.

Senior Correspondent Akhlakus Safa said their Dhamrai Correspondent Shamim went missing during the attack.

The attackers might have abducted Shamim, Safa suspects.

Superintendent of Police in Dhaka Mizan Shafiur Rahman said police were trying to identify and arrest the attackers.

The main rival of the Jatiya Party’s Salma in the Dec 30 election is the Awami League’s Salman F Rahman, the private sector development adviser to the party chief Sheikh Hasina.

A court has halted candidacy of the BNP candidate Abu Ashfaque.