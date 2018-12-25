Jugantor, Jamuna TV journalists attacked in Nawabganj
>> Senior Correspondent and Nawabganj Correspondent,
Published: 2018-12-25 03:33:05.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-25 03:33:05.0 BdST
Journalists of the Daily Jugantor and Jamuna TV have come under attack by group of youths in Dhaka’s Nawabganj.
Around 30 to 35 youths carrying sharp weapons attacked the journalists injuring at least 11 people at Shamim Guest House in Kolakopa area between 10:30pm and 11pm on Monday, the journalists said.
One of them, Shamim Khan, went missing during the attack, they alleged.
They went to Nawabganj to cover the election campaign. Salma Islam MP, the wife of Jamuna Group boss Nurul Islam Babul, is contesting for the Dhaka-1 seat consisted of Nawabganj and Dohar.
The attackers rampaged through the guesthouse and vandalised 16 of their cars, Sushanta told bdnews24.com.
He also alleged Nawabganj Upazila Nirbahee Officer Tofazzal Hossain did not respond to their phone calls for help.
Senior Correspondent Akhlakus Safa said their Dhamrai Correspondent Shamim went missing during the attack.
Superintendent of Police in Dhaka Mizan Shafiur Rahman said police were trying to identify and arrest the attackers.
The main rival of the Jatiya Party’s Salma in the Dec 30 election is the Awami League’s Salman F Rahman, the private sector development adviser to the party chief Sheikh Hasina.
A court has halted candidacy of the BNP candidate Abu Ashfaque.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BNP’s Andaleeve Partho challenges ‘loan fraud’ Farooque’s candidacy at High Court
- Oikya Front wants controversy over army in election: Awami League
- Hasina’s son-in-law, grandchildren hit the campaign trail
- Army does not favour any political party: Awami League
- Continuity is the key to development: Hasina
- Police catch two suspects ‘bribing’ voters for BNP candidate Mirza Abbas
- Why tolerate unelected rulers, asks Oikya Front chief Kamal
- Army deployment to boost election spirits, CEC Huda says
- Brother and late father of main rivals loom over Sylhet-1 race
- AL alleges BNP-Jamaat attacks, demands equal election opportunities for all
Most Read
- PSC, JSC results to be published Monday
- JSC-JDC pass rate 85.83%, GPA 5.0 rate drops sharply
- PSC pass rate 97.59%, Ebtedayee pass rate 97.69%
- Results of PSC, JSC to be published on Dec 24
- Results of PSC, JSC to be published by Dec 27
- All students from 43 schools failed JSC-JDC exams
- Oppression led to the birth of Bangladesh, says Pakistan’s Imran Khan
- No vehicles on voting day, no motorcycles for four days
- Yunus’ micro-credit provider Grameen Foundation Scotland collapses
- Brother and late father of main rivals loom over Sylhet-1 race