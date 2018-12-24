Oikya Front wants controversy over army in election: Awami League

With just five days left before the polls, a group of Awami League delegates visited the Bangladesh Nirbachon Bhaban on Monday to complain about BNP leaders allegedly attacking their supporters throughout the country.

“The BNP and the Jatiya Oikya Front are making objectionable and politically-motivated comments about Bangladesh army, whose members are professional, patriotic and disciplined,” said Akhtaruzzaman, who led the delegates.

Soldiers have been deployed since Monday morning to aid the civil administration in law enforcement.

The BNP and Oikya Jote, who have been alleging harassment of leaders, issued separate statements on Sunday about the move, hoping the army would ‘level the playing field’ for all candidates.

The opposition alliance is trying to create controversies surrounding the army, said Akhtaruzzaman, a member of the ruling party’s central committee and election steering committee.

“Army personnel are highly dignified. They don’t take sides in politics. So there is no cause for certain groups to feel overjoyed about their deployment before the polls.”

Speaking at a media conference, Oikya Front chief Dr Kamal Hossain said the army has a “tough job” to do during the election.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said he felt “safe and reassured” because of the army, hoping their presence will change the pre-election scene.

“We also believe that the army will help improve the situation,” said Awami League’s Akhtaruzzaman.

Five Awami League leaders have been killed and another 250 injured by the BNP and Oikya Front activists since the election schedule was announced last month, the ruling party leaders told Election Commission Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed in a meeting.