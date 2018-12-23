‘Hero of politics’ Ershad gives rise to drama over Dhaka-17
Jayanta Saha, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-23 15:09:03.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-23 16:15:16.0 BdST
The Awami League’s candidate for Dhaka-17 maybe a former movie star but his rival HM Ershad is a ‘hero of politics’, says supporters of the Jatiya Party chief amid high drama over the seat.
Akbar Hossain Khan Pathan Farooque, a Bangla film actor, was nominated by the ruling Awami League to contest in the ‘heavyweight seat’ that comprises of the capital’s diplomatic zone and the plush areas of Gulshan and Banani.
Jatiya Party headed by former military strongman HM Ershad is currently an ally of the Grand Alliance led by the Awami League. But despite their ties, Ershad gave rise to high drama by becoming a candidate for the Dhaka-17 seat.
“Farooque may be a hero on the silver screen but Ershad is the hero of politics,” said Jatiya Party Presidium Member SM Faisal Chisty.
Jatiya Party became an ally of the Awami League for the Dec 30 election after the BNP decided to contest the election. The alliance allotted 26 seats for the Jatiya Party but it ended up handing out nominations to 150 candidates.
Awami League candidate and former film star Farooque engages with voters.
His nomination from the Dhaka-17 seat was withdrawn but Ershad was elected to parliament after winning from his other seat at his hometown in Rangpur.
Later, Ershad became a special envoy to the prime minister and Jatiya Party became the main opposition in parliament. His wife Rowshan Ershad, senior co-vice chairman, became the leader of the opposition. Three leaders from Ershad's party joined the cabinet.
This year, a new kind of drama was hinted at when Ershad fell ill just weeks before the election. After spending days at a city hospital, he left Dhaka to get treatment in Singapore.
In his absence, a rumour surfaced about him stepping out of the Dhaka-17 race. Ershad, due to return to Dhaka soon, will be announcing the decision upon his arrival, his party leaders have said.
"Ershad was an MP of this constituency. Only he can improve the lives of people here. No one can match the work he has done. He will finish his incomplete works if elected,” said Jatiya Party leader Faisal Chisty.
But there are more heavyweights lined up for the seat: lawyer Andaleeb Rahman Partha nominated by the BNP, former minister and independent candidate Nazmul Huda and sitting MP Abul Kalam Azad of the Bangladesh Nationalist Front.
In the past, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and Ershad both contested the election from the seat. Abul Kalam Azad from the BNF won the seat in the 2014 election, boycotted by the BNP, in the absence of a nominee from the ruling Awami League for the seat.
The Awami League has faced trouble nominating a candidate for the Dhaka-17 seat as there were a great number of aspirants. It was Farooque who finally bagged the ‘boat’ ticket.
“I had entered the world of cinema from the arena of politics. I responded to Bangabandhu’s call by joining the Liberation War,” Farooque told bdnews24.com.
“Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina gave me this opportunity to serve the people. She believes that I’ll be able to bring something new to the people.”
