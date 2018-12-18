Look kindly on mistakes, says Hasina

Hasina, who has been the prime minister for the past two terms, announced the party manifesto at a programme at Dhaka’s Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel at 10am on Tuesday.

The 80-page document titled ‘Bangladesh on Path to Progress and Prosperity’ presents the party’s positions on key issues, its achievements in the past 10 years and its plans for the future.

The Awami League has made 21 special promises in its election manifesto beginning with providing modern civic amenities to all villages, turning the young people into a skilled labour force and ensuring employment.

“To err is human. My colleagues and I may have made mistakes. I ask for forgiveness from all of you if we have done so,” said Hasina as she read out the manifesto.

“I promise we’ll incorporate the things we have learned from the past into our future endeavours. We’ll establish a golden Bangladesh free of hunger, poverty, illiteracy, as dreamed by the Father of the Nation,” the Awami League chief said to the voters.

Hasina said her party would ensure ‘sustainable investment and inclusive development’ if elected for the third successive term. The Awami League believes in ‘work and not words,’ she said.

“It will be terrible if anti-liberation forces regain power.”

Hasina paid tribute Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, four national leaders, Awami League founder Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani, Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy and Khondokar Abdur Rashid Tarkabagish as she appeared on stage to announce the election manifesto.

She also paid her respects to the three million martyrs, 200,000 women tortured during the Liberation War, injured freedom fighters, the children of the martyrs and family members of Bangabandhu assassinated in 1975.

Hasina said Bangladesh will celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation in 2020 and the golden jubilee of the country’s independence in 2021, as she finished announcing the manifesto.

“Only the Awami League, which led the Liberation War, can push the country forward to prosperity during these two special moments of the nation.”

It will be ‘unfortunate’ if anti-liberation forces remain in power during this period of national pride, said Hasina.

She hoped that the people will again choose the Awami League while casting their ballots in the upcoming general election on Dec 30.

“We have full confidence that the boat, which is a symbol of the independence the Bangalees won through a storm of votes. Our victory is ensured,” said the Awami League chief.

“Take the Awami League to another victory. Vote for the boat. We will bring you development and prosperity. This is our promise to the nation,” said Hasina.

“I have continued to engage in politics even after losing my parents and extended family to realise the dream of the Father of the Nation for the welfare of the people in the country,” the Awami League chief said.

She said she had ‘no demands’ of her own.

“My only goal is to ensure that the people in the country get a better and more prosperous life, free of hunger, poverty and persecution.”

The manifesto announcement event began with the national anthem. A short documentary highlighting the development achievements of the Awami League government was then shown.

The introductory speech at the event was made by Awami League Election Manifesto Formulation Committee Convener MP Abdur Razzak. He was followed by Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

Members of the cabinet, diplomats and prominent citizens attended the event.