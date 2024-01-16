CEOs fear for their firms in pre-Davos survey as AI, climate risks rise

Global executives are increasingly worried about the long term viability of their businesses, a PricewaterhouseCoopers pre-Davos survey showed, with pressures mounting from generative artificial intelligence (AI) and climate disruption.

Some 45% of more than 4,700 global CEOs surveyed do not believe their businesses will survive, barring significant changes, in the next ten years, the "Big Four" auditor said.

"There's the 55% who think they don't have to change radically, and I would argue that's a little naive because the world is changing so fast around them," PwC Global Chairman Bob Moritz told the Reuters Global Markets Forum (GMF) ahead of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos.

Advancements in generative AI were top of the concerns for most survey respondents, with almost 75% predicting it would significantly change their business in the next three years.

The majority expect AI to require training in new skills for employees, while many expressed concerns about cybersecurity risks, misinformation, and bias towards specific groups of customers or employees.

"If you just look at the same skills, I think yes, there will be impact," said Juergen Mueller, SAP's chief technology officer, referring to job losses and hiring freezes on junior positions in the tech sector.