Biden's Israel shift: not enough for Democrats, too much for Republicans

Van Hollen, a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said Biden also should be more "publicly vocal" about US expectations for the campaign in Gaza and take a new approach at the UN Security Council rather than blocking resolutions critical of Israel.

Other left-leaning politicians had similar complaints.

"One day the president is 'angry' at Netanyahu, the next day he is 'very angry,' the next day he is 'very very angry.' So what? At the same time there is support for more military aid (to Israel) in a supplemental bill," Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, said on the popular Pod Save America podcast on Thursday.

"You cannot continue to talk about your worries about [a] humanitarian situation in Gaza and then give Netanyahu another $10 billion, or more bombs. You cannot do that. That is hypocritical,” he said.

Democratic Senator Chris Murphy said there should be an immediate ceasefire. "I do not believe that opening up a new crossing into Gaza is enough," he said on MSNBC on Friday.

Israel has said it approved the reopening of the Erez crossing into northern Gaza and the temporary use of Ashdod port in southern Israel, following the US demands to increase humanitarian aid supplies into Gaza.

Murphy also questioned Biden's strategy. "I think it is a moment where we have to recognize that this quiet but firm pressure the administration has been applying is not doing enough to advance our security interests."

REPUBLICANS, HOSTAGE FAMILIES

While many Democrats criticised Biden for not going far enough on demanding concessions by Israel, some Republicans, who have generally been more supportive of military aid for Israel, lashed out at Biden for his change in tactic.

Republican Senator Tom Cotton accused Biden of making the shift to aid his reelection chances in the November presidential election."To help his polls in Michigan, Joe Biden just strengthened Hamas's negotiating position. He effectively encouraged Hamas to hold out and not release the hostages. Shameful," Cotton said on X on Friday.