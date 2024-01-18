Prince William visits wife Kate after surgery, King Charles 'fine'

Prince William was pictured visiting his wife Kate in hospital on Thursday after she underwent abdominal surgery this week, while King Charles is "fine" ahead of treatment for an enlarged prostate, his wife Queen Camilla said.

Kensington Palace said Kate, 42, the Princess of Wales, had been admitted to the private London Clinic on Tuesday for planned surgery, saying the procedure had been successful and that she was expected to remain for 10 to 14 days in hospital before returning home.

Kate was "doing well", the BBC said, quoting unnamed royal sources. No details of her surgery have been given, but a royal source said the condition was non-cancerous.

Heir to the throne William, 41, who has postponed several upcoming public engagements while Kate recovers, was pictured leaving the hospital after a visit her but did not speak to media.