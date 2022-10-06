US imposes sanctions on alleged Myanmar arms traffickers for supplying junta

The military staged a coup in February 2021, detaining democratic leaders including Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, then violently suppressed protests, sparking a spiralling conflict.

The Treasury said in a statement it was imposing sanctions on Myanmar businessman Aung Moe Myint, the son of a military officer who it said facilitated arms purchases, as well as a company he founded, Dynasty International Company Limited, and two of its directors.

Aung Moe Myint, already under EU and British sanctions, used the company to facilitate the procurement of "various weapons, armaments, missiles, and aircraft," as well as aircraft parts, for Myanmar's military, the Treasury said.

The action freezes any US assets of those designated and generally bars Americans from dealing with them.

“Today we are targeting the support networks and war profiteers that enable weapons procurement for Burma’s military regime,” Brian Nelson, Treasury’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in the statement, using the country's former name.

“Treasury will continue to take action to degrade the Burmese military’s ability to commit brutal acts of violence against the people of Burma,” Nelson said.